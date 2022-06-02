APC primary: my victory is dedicated to God and my late wife ― Kogi speaker

The Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has said that he dedicated his victory in the just-concluded primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to God and his late wife, Mrs Easter Zainab Kolawole.

Prince Matthew Kolawole won the primary election of the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency to contest the House of Representatives in the coming general election.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday which was made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

According to him, his past records and achievements gave him the mandate, stressing that he thanked the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello for being there for him.

He added that the people of his constituency made him proud and he will always ensure to be transparent in whatever he does.

“The primary election was kingly contested with other aspirants, I thanked God for my victory and it wouldn’t have been possible if not for the grace of God and what I have done for my people





“My empowerment programme for my people in my Constituency speak volume for me and I will continue to do more

“I thank the Chairmen of Ijumu and Kabba-Bunu local government councils, I also thank the party chairmen of the two local government councils for their support

“The Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Jamiu Asuku play a great role in my political career and also the state chairman of the party, Honourable Abdullahi Bello and I appreciate their total support for me,” he said.

He equally thanked the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, and other traditional rulers in Ijumu and Bunu respectively for their fatherly roles in their respective domains.

He noted that all the contestants in that primary are brothers as he urged them to kindly put their hands together and join him in moving the party forward come the 2023 general elections.

According to him, he can not alone do it but with their support to defeat other opposition parties during the 2023 general election.

Prince Kolawole noted that every aspirant in that primary shows that they are popular and no aspirant is more popular than others.

He reiterated that the APC in the state must be very focused and determined to make the governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello proud during the general elections.

