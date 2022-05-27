APC primary: Gbajabiamila wins Surulere 1 APC ticket for historic 6th term unopposed

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has won, unopposed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

The primary election took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Friday with a total of 30 delegates present, who voted Gbajabiamila in as the candidate of the APC.

Gbajabiamila’s constituents, who turned out to witness the historic event, jubilated after the Speaker was confirmed as the candidate of the party, being the only aspirant as no one collected a nomination form to contest against him.

Gbajabiamila, who has been a member representing the federal constituency since 2003, is seeking to return to the House for a historic sixth term.

Gbajabiamila has been providing excellent representation to the people of Surulere 1 since they first elected him to the Green Chamber. He had initiated many people-oriented programmes and empowerment outreaches that changed the lives of the people.

As the Speaker from June 2019 to date, Gbajabiamila has doubled his efforts in bringing infrastructural development not just to Surulere, but also to other parts of Lagos State.





Gbajabiamila’s main interests are in the education and health sectors, in which he has provided many interventions across the board.

According to one of the delegates, Chief Mrs Bamidele Hussein, he deserves the peoples backing because of all he has done for the constituency.

“This is in appreciation of what he has done for us in Surulere.

“He brought a lot: empowerment, free medical services¸ reconstruction of many roads with solar lights, building and renovation of schools, supply of educational materials, both electronic and others, to students and teachers, and he equipped existing hospitals and built new ones.

“Look, he has done a lot and has positively touched the lives of all in Surulere beyond our expectations. Surulere loves him,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

APC primary: Gbajabiamila wins Surulere 1 APC ticket for historic 6th term unopposed

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

APC primary: Gbajabiamila wins Surulere 1 APC ticket for historic 6th term unopposed