APC primary: Former minister, Alasoadura, loses Senate ticket in Ondo

The immediate past Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, on Saturday lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo Central Senatorial primary ticket to Mr. Niyi Adegbonmire.

Alasoadura, a former Senator who was defeated in the 2019 General election by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Senator Patrick Akinyelure before he was appointed as a minister for Niger Delta.

The former minister polled 88 votes, losing to Adegbonmire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who scored 144 at the primary which was held at the International Cultural and Event Center, the Dome, Akure, Ondo State capital.

Other contestants for the ticket include, Tola Awosika who scored 44 votes, Wunmi Olatunji polled two votes, Adeniran Oyebade scored zero votes and Ilesola Akinpelumi had 45 votes.

Declaring Adegbonmire as the winner of the primary election, the Chairman of the Electoral panel, Dr Clara Njowku, announced that out of the 325 registered delegates, 323 delegates were accredited and voted during the exercise.

She said that the delegates who participated in the primary were from six local governments of Akure South, Akure North, Ondo East, Ondo West, Ondo East and Idanre which made up the Central Senatorial District.





The winner of the contest, Adegbonmire said the victory is dedicated to God and the people of his constituents and said there is no victor, no vanquish and solicited for the support of his co-contestants to win the election in 2023.

He promised not to disappoint the party and the people, disclosing that he was not given any chance when he joined the race but promised to reconcile with other aspirants for them to support the APC to victory at the general elections.

“I know the APC will be victorious and I will be the Senator. Myself and the PDP candidate match each other and we are going to have a good fight a good election.”

In Ondo North senatorial district, a businessman Jide Ipinsagba polled 268 votes to defeat his closest rival Alex Ajipe who had 57 votes.

Other contestants defeated by Ipinsagba include, Alade Sam Ilesanmi with seven votes, Elegbeleye Gbenga, 14 votes.

