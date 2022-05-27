APC primary election cancelled in Ibarapa as youths protest fake delegates

Residents and various politicians in the Ibarapa region of Oyo State have cancelled the APC Primary election that was meant to be held in the Ibarapa region today after it was discovered that one of the aspirants, Hon. Muraina allegedly sent a fake delegate list.

A crisis ensued after both the aspirants and the Local Government Party Chairmen demanded to know the names of persons on the delegate list which the electoral officials declined. This led the aspirants and party Chairmen to resolve that no voting will commence except the officials paste the names of the delegates.

However, this misunderstanding led to electoral officials forcing their way outside of the proposed venue and they met fierce resistance and violence from the supporters.

Speaking with one of the APC Youth leaders in the region, he explained that the alleged irregularity was “exposed after the APC members demanded to see and cross-check the names of delegates sent and those that are to be voted which met fierce resistance from Muraina and other Party leaders.”

“The consequence of this is that the primary election was cancelled at both the Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North Constituency.”

Policemen and Party chieftains were later seen pursuing the alleged fake delegates, seizing the bus which they came with and other confidential documents.





