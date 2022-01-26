APC primary: 82 youth groups endorse Bamidele

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary on Thursday in Ekiti state, a coalition, comprising 82 Youth Support Groups, has endorsed the Senator representing Ekiti Central Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The coalition urged Bamidele to implement 35 per cent youth inclusion in governance at all levels if emerged governor, saying he stands a good chance because of his fraternity with Ekiti youth outstanding records in his past political positions.

Addressing a press conference in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, the convener of the coalition, Gbenga Adedamola, predicated the endorsement on the fact that the Senator has the best youth-oriented policy as enshrined in his governorship manifesto.

Adedamola urged the APC members across the 177 wards to cast their votes for the former President, National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), to be able to confront poverty and unemployment within the ranks of the youth population in Ekiti.

He said, “As youth groups, we understand that Senator Bamidele understands the yearnings and needs of the youth far more than other aspirants. He has connections with personalities, individuals, corporate and global bodies that can bring positive change to governance.

“His deep-seated knowledge and accomplishments exhibited as a commissioner of Youth and Sports and Information at different times in Lagos State gave credence to the fact that he will do more as a governor in Ekiti State.

“Looking at his manifesto, we knew that he is well prepared for the job. He seems prepared to take Ekiti to the next level

“He has the best experience among the APC aspirants having served in the executive level as a Commissioner, in the legislative section as a National Assembly member and judiciary as a distinguished member of the Body of Benchers.

“We have held town hall meetings across the 16 local governments holding meetings with your representatives and they considered him the best and the youth preferred candidate among the aspirants vying for the governorship in the coming election.

“You can therefore have the assurance that sensitisation and mobilisation we have done and the feelings of the youth about his commitment to our course will positively influence votes for him in the primary.

“We have a blueprint called youth manifesto that we will present to him for execution as a governor. We reposed so much confidence in him that he will not disappoint us.”

