APC primaries: Plateau state assembly aspirant kidnapped in Qua’an pan 

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant for Qua’pan South State Constituency in the 2023 general elections, Hon. Na’anyil Magdalene Dakogol has been kidnapped.

Tribune Online learnt that the House of Assembly aspirant was kidnapped in the early hour of Thursday on her way to see delegates ahead of the primary scheduled to hold in Kwalla town of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.
A source close to the aspirant revealed that she was initially billed to see the delegates on Wednesday but the meeting was later postponed to Thursday and was kidnapped on her way to honour the appointment.
According to the source, the aspirant who was in the company of his brother to see the delegates stop at a point to ask for direction, the brother alerted from the vehicle and went into the community to ask where the delegates were.


“He left her inside the car, but to his greatest shock did not see her when he came back. Her phones were all inside the car but he could not see her,” the source further added.

The spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel who confirmed the incident said the state commissioner of police has sent tactical team to rescue the victim.

