APC presidential race: Jonathan can run, but I’m sure I’ll pick ticket, boasts Yahaya Bello

ONE of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, picked up his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Bello, who was the first to pay the N100 million required for the forms, was received by a crowd of party faithful and support groups from across the country, who had been urging him to run for president.

Addressing the crowd, Bello said, “Right now, what we have ahead of us is a task of canvassing and consulting all party faithful, leaders, delegates and stalwarts, members and all Nigerians, at home and even in the diaspora to support us, so that we become the standard-bearer of this great party come May 30 and 31, 2022. And, by the special grace of God, I am confident I shall become victorious and the party shall become victorious.

“Yahaya Bello is coming on the table to restore hope for Nigerians, for the entire black Africans and for the entire black nations across the world. That is the hope that we are coming on board with. To unite, to secure and to put the country and our people on the path of progress and prosperity.”

On the call on former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, to join the race, he said, “That is the beauty of democracy. In democracy, anybody can push for, vie for and support anyone. But I am assuring you that our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is a party that has its own ethics, rules and regulations and I know that all of it is in my favour.

“I am confident because I am in the majority. I have the women, I have the youth, I have the people living with disabilities behind me, I have leaders, I have followers, I have Nigerians and, above all, I have God almighty behind me.”





Director-General, Hope ‘23 Yahaya Bello Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said the fact that Bello was the first aspirant to pay for the nomination forms demonstrated sincerity of purpose. She said Bello’s action was a demonstration that young people are ready to take the leadership of Nigeria.

“Because we want to demonstrate our sincerity of purpose, our belief is that this is the destiny that God wants for Nigeria and we will do everything in our power to bring it about.

“So we are looking forward to to the support of the delegates of the APC; we are also looking forward to the support of Nigerians when we get to the presidential campaign.

“God willing, 2023 we will be welcoming President Yahaya Bello to Aso Rock. Congratulations to all Nigerians,” Abiola-Costello said.