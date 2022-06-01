APC presidential primary: Onu in Benin, hinges Nigeria’s prosperity on knowledge economy

Ahead of the June 6 to 8 presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu was in Benin Wednesday to drum support for his ambition.

Represented by his Edo State coordinator, Alhaji Saliu Momoh, Onu, a former governor of Abia State declared that no matter the problems that Nigeria, as a nation face today, it still has a brighter future.

Echoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s celebrated crusade in the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in his first coming as a military strongman between 1983 and 1985, Onu remarked that discipline must be brought back to the nation while justice, fairness, equity and creativity should be allowed to flourish.

He added that the key to unlock the prosperity of the country is a knowledge economy driven by science, technology and innovation.

Onu said: “No nation has ever become truly great, whether in ancient or modern times, without the efficient and effective deployment of science, technology and innovation to nation-building.”

He said that Nigeria must start to learn how to produce many of the things that it needs instead of remaining as a consumer nation.





The APC presidential hopeful said: “We must produce many of the things that we need and use as a people. We have all it takes to achieve this. It’s by doing this that we can create wealth and enough jobs for our people, fight and defeat poverty, create wealth and prosperity for our nation.”

