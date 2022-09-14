APC presidential campaign: Lalong assures robust plans for women, youths

The Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Bako Lalong, has assured that the Presidential Campaign Council will put in place a plan for a robust campaign that will deeply involve women and youths.

According to a statement signed by the Governor Lalong Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, the Director General of Presidential Campaign stated this when Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima, wife of his running mate, visited the Tinubu Campaign Headquarters in Abuja.

Governor Lalong noted that women make up a sizable voting bloc in Nigeria, and many of them are enthusiastic about the APC and its Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, who have invested significant resources, time, and programs in empowering women over the years.

Lalong promised them that the Campaign Council would provide them with all the resources they need to mobilize women across the country, particularly at the grassroots, to ensure the success of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and the APC in general.

The DG, who met with the Presidential Candidate’s wife and her team behind closed doors in the company of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretary, Hon. James Faleke, Assistant Secretary Christopher Tarfa, and the DG’s Chief of Staff, Hon. Yakubu Dati said the visit was part of the engagement and consultations toward a successful campaign for APC victory in the 2023 general elections.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu informed the Director General that they were at the Headquarters to strategize on the participation of women in the forthcoming campaigns in line with the decision of the APC to carry all women along by ensuring that they play a greater role in delivering the Presidential candidate and other candidates of the party.

She also intimated Governor Lalong of the ongoing mobilisation of various women’s support groups for Tinubu/Shettima as well as engagement, particularly at the grassroots, which will prove very crucial to the victory of the APC during the elections.

Nana Shettima, the wife of the APC Presidential Candidate and his running mate, had paid a similar visit to the APC National Secretariat, where they met with the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

