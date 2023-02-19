By Michael Ovat – Awka

The All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Anambra has solicited 25 percent votes from the State’s electorate.

The committee said the votes will serve as a reminder of presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu’s earlier promise of making the state an industrial hub for the Southeastern Region of Nigeria if given the opportunity to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari.

The solicitation was made through the State Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo, on Saturday, in Awka, during the official inauguration of 8,326 ward agents and canvassers to actualize the twenty percent target in the state.

The agents comprise; one youth leader, one ward coordinator, ward chairmen and 20 other party canvassers across the 362 political wards that constitute Anambra State.

Performing the inauguration, Sen. Okadigbo, urged them and other party supporters to go into the election as united one house without division.

“We employed you to go into the election with full determination and focused. Every body in each ward is needed for this job. I want you to help put Anambra APC into National Political Map. We want the geographical spread, we must get at least 25 percent in Anambra. If one wins 100 percent in 10 states and loses others he has not won, but if he wins 25 percent in 24 states, he has won the election.

“APC is a great party in Nigeria and members must make it better. Members especially, the youths should stop hiding as APC members in the State as nobody can harm you.

”I want to commend you on your past commitment to the mobilisation of members at the presidential rally. You are still on duty till the end of the election. This election is in your hands.

I want you to put more effort into the politics, the benefit is high. Be patient, and don’t see politics as something with immediate benefits, the benefit comes with time. What I am enjoying today is what my late husband, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, planted many years ago.

Mrs Okadigbo, urged the ward chairmen to also treat all the women in their wards fairly, noting that they must not be sidelined in the affairs of the party.