APC postpones formal presentation of Shettima as Tinubu’s VP

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has shelved the formal presentation of two-term Borno State Governor and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima as running mate to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had last Sunday while on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State announced the Borno State governor who incidentally is a member of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) as his running mate.

Checks revealed that the announcement of Senator Shettima which has thrown up single faith ticket controversy in the ruling APC has been received with mixed feelings across the country.

There was no official statement from the APC national secretariat for the postponement of the formal presentation of Senator Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

