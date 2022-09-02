APC planting fake stories against me over Wike ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has cried out over what he said are fake stories being planted against him and his party on social media allegedly by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by his spokesman, Simon Imobo-Tswam, on Friday, he cited stories in which he purportedly described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as a man who cannot father children.

While disowning the publications, the party boss posited that since the last statement directed at him by Wike, he had not said anything and had no intention to respond.

He said the publications are senseless and he advised the APC and its supporters to be more professional in such matters next time.

The statement read: “The attention of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has been drawn to mischievous and senseless posts on social media.

“One post, (from one Lawal Garba, but purporting to be from the PDP national chairman) states that Ayu says he cannot talk to a man who ‘cannot father a child!’ Another post, with a photograph of Wike and a lady with some children (from Igbere TV), claims that the governor is not “the biological father of his three kids.”

“Nothing can be more diabolical, senseless and amateurish. Descending so low is neither in Ayu’s character nor nature. Those planting these stories against the PDP and her national chairman are simply showing their lack of intelligence.

“We state, categorically and without equivocation, that the posts are completely false. Even the inelegant construction of the posts puts them beneath Ayu.

“Dr Ayu never said anything after Wike’s statements yesterday, and does not intend to say anything in response.

“This is even more senseless as the national chairman has met Gov. Wike’s children a number of times. We advise the APC and other mischievous people engaged in this shameful and criminal enterprise to be more professional next time.

“As for the Lawal Garba and Igbere TV, if they do not desist from this evil path, we may be forced to invite security agents into the matter.”

Ayu and the Rivers State governor have recently been engaged in a war of words in the ongoing crisis that erupted in the main opposition party over the selection of its vice presidential candidate.

