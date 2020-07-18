APC, PDP trade words over destruction of Ize-Iyamu’s billboards, posters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has petitioned the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokumo over the destruction and removal of all outdoor billboards and campaign posters of its governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyami and his running mate, Mallam Hani Audu

The national vice-chairman of the APC Publicity Campaign Council, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon who spoke at a press conference in Benin yesterday described the action as “unfortunate” and “criminal.”

Obahiagbon popularly called Igodomigodo said that the party will forward same to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The vandalized billboards and campaign posters are located at strategic points in Benin City and other parts of the state.

In a swift reaction, the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie however flayed the allegations, noting that the allegations are belated antics of a routinely recycled politician who has nothing to offer to Edo people.

Obahiagbon countered, insisting that the “outdoor billboards and indeed other campaign materials were duly paid for, designed and erected in full compliance with all legal requirements.”

He charged: “We are convinced that this act of intolerance, carried out with impunity, foreshadows what the Edo state government has in store for the Edo voters and our supporters in the September 19 election following the emergence of incontrovertible facts that Mr Godwin Obaseki is on his way to an embarrassing defeat.”

Obahiagbon alleged that the action took place on Thursday, the 16th of July, 2020 when the state government reportedly ordered one, Mr Dave Giwa Amu who is parading himself as the Managing director of the Edo state Signage and Advertising Agency, to commence immediate removal and destruction of the billboards.

The Campaign Council pointed out that the bill for its creation and operations of the agency purportedly led by Amu, an avowed supporter of Governor Obaseki is yet to be passed by the Edo State House of Assembly.

According to Obahiagbon, “this agency, as of today, is unknown to the laws of Edo state and is being weaponized by the state government, an interested party in the election, to give itself an illegal, unfair, unethical, fraudulent advantage as we approach the polls.”

Obahiagbon fumed: “This is an egregious and opprobrious escalation of other recorded acts of abuse of office and disregard for the law on the part of the Edo state government.”

Osagie said that the allegations are ludicrous and unfounded, stating that the tactic is true to Ize-Iyamu’s approach to politics, which has never won him any success in previous elections.

The governor’s spokesman said: “Anyone who knows Ize-Iyamu very well knows that this is his approach to politics. He raises the alarm and cries wolf when no one is chasing him. The state government has not removed any of his billboards. This is cheap blackmail to score lame political points.”

