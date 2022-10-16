APC, PDP trade words as 1 die, 18 sustain injuries in Zamfara clash

The Zamfara State chapters of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in trading words following the death of one person, and 18 injured during a clash between the two parties in the state.

The state deputy Governor, Senator Hassan Mohammed Nasiha while confirming the incident to newsmen shortly after he visited those injured at Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, today said they lost one of the APC supporters.

He said, “One of our party supporters was killed and 18 others sustained various degrees of injuries who were attacked by PDP thugs.

“I’m in the hospital to see by myself those that were attacked, government would not condone such an act in the state.”

He assured that government would investigate and bring whoever was involved no matter his personality into the state.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday at the state Headquarters of APC, the publicity Secretary of the party Yusuf Idris Gusau accused PDP of masterminding the attack in the state.

“You are all well aware of the terrible happenings in our dear state where some of our innocent youths were attacked by PDP thugs yesterday, while they were celebrating the arrival of their governorship candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare.

“You are also aware and witnesses to the order by the state government His Excellency, the Executive Governor of the state, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle banning all political party gatherings in the state due to the security situation which must be the concern of all.

“As a party and as the party in power in the state, we feel highly disturbed by the dastardly act of the PDP thugs who used the coming of their candidate to destabilize the peaceful environment we were enjoying before the event.

“Dr Dauda Lawal who we very well know had no military attaché on his convoy, came in with people wearing military camouflage and raising suspicion that they are suspected bandits, and to confirm our suspicion, the gang later shot at innocent citizens where we received reports that some of them lost their lives while 20 others received various degrees of gunshot injuries at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau,” he stated.

As somebody wishing to become a governor and chief executive of the state, Mr Dauda must explain to our peace-loving people what he meant by this dastardly act which affected an underaged Qur’anic school pupil.

“We have since called for calm on our members and supporters, we are still urging the security agents to unravel the intents of this attack, arrest the perpetrators, recover the arms they used in the attack and prosecute them.

“The attack has also opened our eyes to the fact that the PDP in the state in their desperate move to get power are planning with dangerous weapons and firearms to disrupt the upcoming 2023 general elections in the state,” he added.

While addressing newsmen, also the Zamfara State Deputy chairman of PDP Muktar Muhammad Lugga said PDP members were law-abiding citizens and had signed a peace agreement, they would never indulge in such activities.





He described the attack as the height of lawlessness, brigandage, and provocation capable of escalating the tension in the state.

“We are in a critical time. Unfortunately, we found ourselves in this mess. We thought thuggery and hooliganism had become a thing of the past in the state, but it has been resurrected by the APC and State government.”

He said, “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been known to be law-abiding and that it strictly works and abides by the law of the state which was why it waited for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the date for the commencement of the governorship campaign before organizing any politically related activity in the State.

According to him, PDP fixed Saturday, October 15th as a day to receive thousands of the All Progressives Congress APC, members who decamped to the PDP as well as to inaugurate the 2023 governorship Campaign Council.

He disclosed that APC was only jittery because they have failed the electorate, and PDP was getting supporters day in and day out in the state.

Lugga said PDP was also holding an occasion to receive 30,000 defectors from the 14 local government areas of the State who dumped the ruling APC to join forces with its Governorship candidate to unseat the incumbent Governor, Bello Mohammed in next year’s general election.

Tribune Online gathered that the attack occurred on Saturday when PDP Governorship candidate Dr Dauda Lawal Dare was about to receive defectors from APC in the state.

It further learned that PDP was holding an event near the residence of the party’s governorship candidate when some political thugs invaded the venue and started to attack supporters.

