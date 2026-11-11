APC PCC women take First Lady’s empowerment initiative to Jigawa markets, hospitals

Jigawa State was agog as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Directorate of Women Mobilisation, led by Dr Betta Edu, took the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s women empowerment initiative to markets, hospitals and communities across the state.

The outreach, organised as part of the First Lady’s nationwide grassroots engagement, featured market visits, hospital outreach, stakeholder interactions and an empowerment programme aimed at supporting women and strengthening community participation.

The initiative is part of the First Lady’s efforts to reach women at the grassroots, improve their economic circumstances and support vulnerable groups amid ongoing economic reforms.

At the markets, Edu and members of the Directorate engaged women traders on economic empowerment, livelihood opportunities and the importance of women’s participation in national development.

The delegation also visited hospitals, where members interacted with patients, offered encouragement and commended healthcare workers for their dedication to service.

The visits culminated in an empowerment programme that attracted women beneficiaries and grassroots stakeholders, with participants expressing appreciation for the First Lady’s interventions.

The beneficiaries also pledged their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jigawa State Government and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The wife of the Jigawa State Governor, Ambassador Dr Hajiya Amina Umar Namadi, commended Senator Tinubu and the APC PCC Women Mobilisation Directorate for taking the empowerment initiative to communities, describing the engagement as a demonstration of commitment to women’s welfare and grassroots development.

She stressed the need for greater participation of women in community development and political engagement, while applauding the Directorate for taking the Renewed Hope message directly to the people.

Edu and other members of the Directorate also intensified grassroots mobilisation across the state, engaging women leaders, traders, community stakeholders and grassroots organisations while activating mobilisation structures across Jigawa’s 27 local government areas.

Jigawa has 2,867,176 registered and newly captured voters in the provisional combined register, spread across 287 political wards and 4,522 polling units, according to figures provided for the exercise.

The state’s two-million-vote target for President Tinubu is expected to drive further grassroots mobilisation, voter sensitisation and engagement with women across the political wards.

The Jigawa outreach is part of the APC PCC Women Mobilisation Directorate’s nationwide programme under the guidance of the First Lady, combining economic empowerment, humanitarian outreach and political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.