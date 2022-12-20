APC PCC inaugurates publicity committee in Borno

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has set up a media and publicity committee in Borno state.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri on Monday, Borno State APC PCC Director, Media and Publicity, Dr Shehu Liberty, promised to give maximum publicity to Tinubu/Shattima in the state.

According to him, the members of the media and publicity committee were carefully selected and will discharge their responsibilities diligently.

The members of the committee include senior special adviser to governor Babagana Zulum on media strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, Commissioner of information, Babakura Abba Jatau, Baba Shack Haruna, and Ibrahim Gwamna Mshaliza among others.

He noted that the committee will be very active because of the vice presidential candidate Sen. Kashim Shattima.

“Selecting Sen. Kashim Shattima as vice presidential candidate by Bola Tinubu in 2023 is a win-win for the people of Borno and the North-East region.

“Nigeria needs a security expert like Shettima who played a significant role in restoring peace in Borno state when he was a governor.

“As we are all aware, Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shattima were former governors, we have seen their giant achievements in their respective states, Lagos and Borno, and we want them to extend the great works they have done to the entire country.

“Tinubu is a knowledgeable man, a fair-minded nationalist who has a very strong belief in the unity of this country and strength of character and purpose to steer the country forward.

“Looking at the statistics we have on the ground, it is evident that Tinubu/Shattima have great chances of winning the 2023 general elections, they are going to win the election.

“Tinubu was a two-term governor in Lagos state, the most resourceful state and the most visited state in Nigeria in terms of business, we have seen him transform the modern Lagos, and we hear again he will do it in Nigeria.

“I am calling on the good people of Borno state and Nigeria at large to consider voting Tinubu who among all the presidential candidates has the best chance of securing victory in the 2023 general elections,” he added.

