All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has fingered two main opposition parties, the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress as alleged masterminds of last Friday attacks on the convoy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The angry youths threw stones at vehicles in his motorcade shortly after he attended Juma’at prayers in Abuja.

Checks revealed that the incident, which unfolded around the Shagari Mosque in Area 1, Garki, saw security operatives attached to the presidential convoy confronted by agitated crowd as the President prepared to leave the mosque.

In a statement titled, ​”ADC and NDC endangering innocent young Nigerians”, Dele Alake, spokesperson, APC-PCC, insisted that the attack was part of a coordinated, orchestrated plot by the two opposition parties to push the narrative that the APC led federal government was unpopular.

“Their major objective,” Alake submitted, ” is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu.”

The APC-PCC cautioned the two opposition parties to stop endangering the lives of innocent Nigerian youths.

“These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu.

“To create the false narrative of citizens’ discontent against the President, the ADC and NDC now sponsor hoodlums, arm them with cudgels and banners, and commandeer them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies. The latest instance of this abhorrent and anti-democratic stunt was the desecration of an Abuja Mosque last Friday, where these thugs were mobilised to pelt the presidential motorcade with stones.

“We commend the security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for their maturity and for exercising utmost restraint in such a delicate situation. We also commend the fatherly disposition of President Tinubu, who has since directed the Police Command in Abuja to release those detained for the infraction.

“The APC Presidential Campaign Council is also concerned about the violence targeting some of our party members and supporters in the Southeast, where they are being threatened and labelled as saboteurs for not supporting Mr Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate.

“Also concerning is how our party’s campaign billboards are being destroyed under cover of night by opposition-sponsored agents. This is unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ideals.

“Our party and campaign council stand for peaceful, credible, free, and fair elections. We advocate that the democratic space should not be constricted for any party or candidate anywhere in the country.

“Again, we call on the ADC and NDC leaders to stop the dangerous conscription of ignorant young Nigerians for unwholesome political activities that put their lives at risk, while those leaders’ own children luxuriate in splendour abroad.”

Responding through a statement, Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication ADC Presidential Campaign Council, denied the allegation that the opposition party instigated the attack on Tinubu’s convoy.

It claimed that Nigerians at the receiving end of the economic policies of the Tinubu administration are ventilating their anger.

“For three and a half years, President Bola Tinubu has plucked the feathers from the Nigerian people with policies that have made food, fuel and basic survival painfully expensive. Now he scatters a little campaign grain and expects the wounded to follow him singing his praises. Nigerians are wiser than the chicken in that tale. They know who caused their pain, and they need no sponsor to tell him so.”

The ADC which noted that the Presidency had earlier dismissed media reports that the President’s motorcade had been pelted, also challenged the APC to produce evidence that the opposition party was behind it.

The statement equally expressed concern why the arrested youths were released when the government knew the masterminds.

Shaibu maintained that the ruling party must produce the evidence of the ADC involvement or withdraw it.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?

“If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents.”

“The ADC Presidential Campaign Council does not sponsor violence or recruit young people to confront political opponents. We condemn attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, regardless of the party involved. Any alleged attack should be investigated impartially, and responsibility established through evidence.

“The APC should also answer questions about its own campaign practices. Reports and images of money being distributed at campaign events deserve scrutiny. The ruling party cannot escape that scrutiny by claiming every crowd that refuses to cheer the President has been paid by the ADC.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” Shaibu said.

“The APC must produce evidence for its allegation or withdraw it. Tinubu cannot preside over years of hardship, offer Nigerians a handful of campaign inducements, and demand gratitude. The people know who pulled out the feathers. They will decide for themselves whether to follow him.“