APC parliamentarians target 10m votes for Tinubu in South West

Ahead of the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly Elections, parliamentarians of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are targeting 10million votes for the election of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the South West states.

The parliamentarians which comprises of serving and former, under the aegis of BAT Parliamentarians, said it would mobilised massive votes for him in the region.

This was disclosed at a meeting attended by a former Senator in Ogun West, Akin Odunsi; first female Speaker in Ogun state, Hon Titi Oseni-Gomez; Hon. Suraj Adekunbi-Ishola, who was also a former speaker in the state among others, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

While speaking, the Coordinator of BAT Parliamentarians in Ogun State, Hon Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, said the group would achieved this mandate through door to door engagement across the state for Tinubu.

He said, “This group of people, the parliamentarians, their jobs essentially are to carry Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima message down to the grassroots.

“Massive mobilisation, massive education and massive door to door campaigns all over the states. Their job is grassroots mobilisation to deliver on Tinubu/Shettima mandate by ensuring the candidate get the maximum number of votes, nothing must be left out.

“The Asiwaju project is a collective project. By his nature, Asiwaju has touched so many lives, nationally. He has built many bridges. He has empowered the Yorubas, Hausas, Fulanis, Igbos, Efiks, Ibibios, Tivs, anybody. Asiwaju is the highly detribalised Nigerian.

“And in his political career, he has interacted with almost who is who in this country. What I am saying in essence is that Asiwaju, being a master politician, has friends and well-wishers even in other political parties. We are taking advantage of that. The Asiwaju project should be seen as a common project of all irrespective of the political parties.

“So, we are reaching out to them, we are talking to them, we are mobilising them to see Asiwaju as a common project of all irrespective of the political parties.”

The duo of Odunsi and Oseni-Gomez in their separate contributions, admonished residents to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), for them to discharge their civic responsibility of voting.