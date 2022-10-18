APC, Obaseki trade words over alleged plan to force workers to attend PDP rally

By Idahosa Moses - Benin
Obaseki

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential campaign rally scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Benin, the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd), has alleged that the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has concluded plans to allegedly forced civil servants to attend the rally.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Party, Victor Ofure Osehobo, Col Imuse warned against an alleged declaration of Friday, October 21, 2022, a work-free day, an alleged move he said negates the Public Service rules.

Responding swiftly to the Edo APC Chairman’s allegation, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, described the allegation as falsehood, mischievous and misleading.

He alleged that every attempt by the state opposition APC to malign the current administration in Edo ends up exposing the alleged unseriousness of the party.

The commissioner said: “The PDP as the party in power in Edo would have cherished the APC suggesting pathways through which we can jointly make Edo residents more gainful of governmental strides.

“However, we understand the APC’s unremitting fears which spring from the overwhelming acceptance that the PDP has succeeded in planting in the hearts of Edo people.”

While advising the APC to stop making alleged spurious and unsubstantiated claims, Nehikhare, revealed that the ruling party in the state have over 500,000 verifiable members

He added that the state government would be restricting the number in order to avoid stampedes.

Also reacting to the allegation, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie, said: “At no point did the state government declare a work-free day for the rally.

“To claim that the state government purportedly declared Friday 21, 2022, a work-free day for a rally that is scheduled to hold on Saturday 22, 2022, is the height of foolery and clearly amounts to taking absurdity t an extreme level,” Crusoe said.

According to Imuse, the alleged plot by the governor to allegedly hide under the Supreme Court Ruling in the case of INEC vs Musa cannot be applied as the apex court according to him did not set aside rules 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules.

“The extant rules ban civil servants, whether on duty or leave of absence from offering himself/herself or nominating anyone else as a candidate for any elective public office, indicate publicly his/her support of or opposition to any party, candidate or policy and engage in canvassing in support of political candidates,” Imuse submitted.

