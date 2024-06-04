Some members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) applauded the governing board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over its achievements and recent commissioning of landmark projects in the Niger Delta region.

The group, which was led by the National Vice Chairman, South-South Zone of the APC, Chief Victor Giadom, gave commendations when it paid a courtesy visit to the NDDC Executive Management Team at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The APC NWC members, which included the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, urged the NDDC Board and Management to shun all distractions, especially from politicians, and continue to work in peace and harmony to bring sustainable development to the Niger Delta region.

He declared: “As the Chairman of the APC Working Committee, South-South Zone, I want to commend the NDDC Board and Management for the series of commissionings done so far and their good impact on the lives of the Niger Delta people.

“We are here to build synergy with NDDC and get first-hand information to be in a good position to tell the entire world what NDDC is doing to fast-track the development of the Niger Delta region.”

Speaking in the same vein, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, acknowledged the “tremendous achievements” of the current leadership of the NDDC, stating that members of the national working committee of the party were impressed by the recent inauguration of various impactful projects across the Niger Delta region.

He frowned at some sponsored publications that erroneously gave the impression that some members of the NWC of the APC were not satisfied with the performance of the Commission.

According to Morka, the publication, which claimed that “members of the NWC seem to be at loggerheads with the Managing Director of the NDDC over his refusal to intimate the party about the agenda of the Commission for the region,” was the handiwork of misguided and self-centred politicians.

Morka said that contrary to the mischievous allegations, the NDDC had been working closely with the party to advance the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Responding, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, assured the delegation that the Commission would not relent in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

He said, “I was excited to see that the party in government is interested in seeing how government policies are being implemented in an agency like ours.

“We want to assure you that, as we have been given this platform, part of our responsibility is to make this government proud. Right now, we have gone beyond partisan politics.

“This is the point of governance, and in governance, there are no party boundaries. Because it is about the people.

“We are here to implement the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, and in NDDC right now, we have a policy of transitioning from transaction to transformation, and we urge everyone to support us in this transformational journey.

The NDDC boss added, “The purpose of your visit is to build synergy in areas that will benefit the people. Recently, we have commissioned the Iko-Atabrikang-Opolom-IwuoAchang Road project, which includes the 600-metre Ibeno Bridge in Ibeno Local Government Area.

“We have also carried out thousands of solar power projects across the region, which have undoubtedly lit up the skyline of the region.

“There is a need for accountability, which is why we are telling you what we have done in just one year in office.”

