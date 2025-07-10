APC Northern group backs Kailani for national chairman

The Northern All Progressives Congress (APC) Advocacy Mobilisation Forum has thrown its weight behind Professor Kailani Muhammad, a chieftain of the party, for the position of the party’s next national chairman.

The group said that following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje, the North-West zone should still maintain the position of national chairman in view of its strategic importance.

At a press conference in Kaduna, the APC Northern group said the party stands at a crossroad and must embrace tested leadership rooted in loyalty, grassroots mobilisation and strategic competence.

It urged President Bola Tinubu and the APC national leadership to consider Professor Muhammad as a unifying figure with the capacity to rebuild trust and reenergise the party’s base.

National coordinator of the forum, Dr. Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, who addressed journalists, described the APC’s chieftain as a visionary and inclusive leader, who understands the challenges of grassroots politics and has consistently championed the interests of party loyalists nationwide.

“Professor Muhammad possesses exceptional leadership qualities that make him an ideal candidate for the position. His experience, commitment and vision align with the aspirations of millions of APC supporters across the country,” Dr. Aliyu stated.

According to him, Muhammad’s long-standing involvement with the party since its formative years and his efforts in grassroots mobilisation have earned him widespread acceptance.

“He is a results-driven, inclusive and strategic thinker, who has consistently delivered on party objectives. His elevation to the national chairman will signal the APC’s commitment to meritocracy and internal democracy,” Aliyu added.

The forum insisted that Muhammad’s track record of bridging divides within the party and his relentless support for volunteers and base structures uniquely positioned him to steer the APC towards deeper cohesion and broader national appeal ahead of future electoral contests.

“Electing him will not only reinvigorate the APC base, but restore confidence in our internal processes and align with the broader vision of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the forum said.

The group concluded by urging all stakeholders within the APC to rally behind what it called a ‘timely and strategic’ call, describing Muhammad’s potential leadership as a game-changer for the party’s future.

