APC Northern Christian leaders in talks with Muslim political leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Christian leaders have started consultations with some Muslim political leaders in the region with the view to having a political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement issued by the former Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Mukhtar Shagari and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement noted that the meeting of the Northern Leaders Consultative meeting was held on Saturday the 8th, at the NAF conference centre, Kado district, Abuja.

Recall, some Christian leaders under APC led by Former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal has kicked against the Muslim/Muslim ticket adopted by their party (APC).

Part of their grievances was that the faith-based ticket has excluded Northern Christian leaders from occupying positions in the party.

To this end, the statement contended that “APC Northern Christian leaders have in line with their communique issued on July 29, 2022, today(Saturday ) met with some Muslim brothers and sisters across the 19 northern states and the FCT and resolved the following:

“We have agreed to work together with a view to fostering unity, peace and national cohesion.

“To work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among the Nigerian citizenry.

“Conscious of the multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria we believe that a same faith ticket and voting along religious lines may trigger dangerous dimensions of negative consequences among our disparate peoples in ways that will hamper nation building.

“Consequently, we have agreed to channel our energies on matters that unite us more as a people instead of encouraging attacks on sensitive issues bothering religion in the name of politics.

“In view of the above, we have agreed to set up a committee with the mandate to fashion out strategies for advancing the objectives set forth in this resolution.”

