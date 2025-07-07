APC North-Central forum demands party chairmanship

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has declared that holding the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) does not preclude the region from producing the party’s National Chairman.

This stance was contained in a statement issued by the Forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, on Saturday in Abuja. The statement was in response to claims that the SGF position should be withdrawn from the North-Central if the region is to produce the APC National Chairman.

Reaffirming the Forum’s position that the North-Central should produce the National Chairman, in line with the APC’s existing zoning arrangement, the group rejected suggestions that the region cannot simultaneously occupy both the SGF and National Chairman positions.

“The North-Central deserves to produce both the SGF and the APC National Chairman due to the region’s significant contributions to the party. In the 2023 presidential election, the North-Central delivered the third-highest number of votes to President Bola Tinubu and the APC—behind only the South-West and North-West,” the statement noted.

According to the Forum, Tinubu polled 1,760,993 votes (41.3%) in the North-Central in 2023, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party garnered 1,415,557 votes (33.2%) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party secured 1,025,178 votes (24.1%).

“Among the six geopolitical zones, the North-Central has the highest number of APC governors. The party currently controls five out of the six North-Central states—Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, and Niger. This unmatched record demonstrates the strength and wide acceptance of the APC in the region.

“Returning the position of National Chairman to the North-Central, in accordance with the APC’s zoning arrangement, is not a favour—it is well deserved. Holding the SGF position should not disqualify the region from producing the National Chairman,” the statement added.

The Forum also dismissed calls for the APC National Chairman position to be reserved for a Christian from the North-Central.

Warning those behind such calls to reconsider, the Forum stressed that the North-Central is a secular region.

“The politicians pushing a religious agenda are doing so out of selfish interest. We strongly advise them to reconsider. The North-Central has historically been a secular region, and we will not allow self-serving individuals to use religion to divide our people,” the statement continued.

The Forum alleged that those advocating for religious considerations in appointments did not support Tinubu and the APC during the 2023 presidential election.

“We are aware that these same individuals worked for the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, during the last election. They did not support President Bola Tinubu; instead, they delivered their polling units to the Labour Party,” the Forum said, urging the President to disregard religious considerations in appointing the next APC National Chairman.

Instead, the Forum called on Tinubu to prioritise track records when making appointments.

“Only individuals with proven track records should be considered for appointments. That is the only way to ensure the growth, progress, and continued dominance of the APC. Any other consideration, including religion, should be discarded.

“Our endorsement of Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura for the position of National Chairman is based on his outstanding record—as a loyal and committed party member and a seasoned political officeholder, having served both as governor and senator.

“We believe that the party—and indeed the country—will benefit more if appointments are based on competence and experience,” the statement said.

Restating its endorsement of Al-Makura for the role, the Forum noted that he hails from Nasarawa State in the North-Central region, the same state as former National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

It also emphasized that Al-Makura comes from the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc—one of the three legacy parties that merged to form the APC. Among the three—Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), CPC, and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP)—the CPC bloc is the only one yet to produce a National Chairman.

“Senator Tanko Al-Makura was a two-term governor whose political clout and experience are notable assets. Both current and former governors recognize him as one of their own. He also served as a senator, making him well-connected within the legislative arm.

“He was one of the 2022 chairmanship aspirants who accepted the consensus that brought in Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman without rancour. His loyalty to the APC and President Tinubu is unquestionable,” the statement added.

The Forum highlighted Al-Makura’s extensive experience in party affairs, including serving as Chairman of the Ekiti State APC Primary Election Committee that produced former Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2018. He was also Chairman of the North-East Zone Reconciliation Committee the same year and a member of the Baba Bisi Akande-led APC Reconciliation Committee in 2020.

“His political journey speaks volumes: from serving as Youth Leader (Plateau State) under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1979; State Secretary of the National Republican Convention in 1989; founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999; Governor on the CPC platform in 2011; a pioneer signatory to the APC merger in 2013; and later, an APC Senator in 2019,” the statement outlined.

The Forum further noted that Al-Makura was among the CPC bloc stakeholders who remained committed to the APC and President Tinubu earlier in 2025 when some party members considered defecting to the opposition coalition.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE