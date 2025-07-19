APC, NNPP pick consensus candidates for Babura/Garki by-election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) have selected their respective candidates through a consensus process for the nationwide bye-elections scheduled for August 15th in Jigawa State.

Reports from the state indicate that both political parties held their affirmation primary elections in Babura Town, the headquarters of the Babura/Garki federal constituency, Jigawa State on Saturday.

The Babura/Garki bye-election has come about due to the passing of the member representing the constituency, Hon. Isah Dogon Yaro, on May 9, 2024. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now set August 16, 2025, for the bye-elections.

Alhaji Rabi’u Mukhtar Garki emerged as the APC flag bearer after receiving all 110 votes cast during the primary election.

During the election, the APC chairman of the election committee, Hon. Ismaila Ahmad Gadaka, who was sent by the APC national headquarters, declared that the election was peaceful, free, and fair. A total of 110 delegates were accredited and participated in the voting for the sole candidate.

He stated, “Alhaji Rabi’u Mukhtar Garki, chosen by consensus, received all 110 votes and has satisfied all the requirements laid out by the APC, thus he is declared the winner of the primary election.”

Additionally, the APC state’s chairman, Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, expressed satisfaction with the election’s process and conduct, stating, “The election was conducted peacefully in accordance with the party’s constitutional provisions.”

Gumel noted that, despite their confidence in winning the election, the APC will campaign across all 22 political wards in the constituency, assuring the people that their candidate, if elected, will work in line with the APC manifesto and the administration of Governor Malam Umar Namadi.

Similarly, the NNPP conducted its primary election in Babura Town, where Salisu Sabo won unopposed.

The chief returning officer for the NNPP Garki/Babura primary election, Hon. Muhammad Sunusi Gako, declared that Salisu Sabo received a total of 114 votes during the election and was thus returned as the party’s flag bearer for the upcoming Garki/Babura federal constituency bye-election.

In his acceptance speech, Salisu Sabo of the NNPP promised to collaborate with all party members and the good people of the Garki/Babura constituency to enhance secondary education.

He encouraged voters to prioritise merit and the quality of candidates who will effectively address their needs and uphold their constitutional rights and privileges at the federal level.

Hon. Salisu Sabo warned the people of Babura/Garki federal constituency not vote on money or material, “people should vote for any candidate for money or materialistic. Whoever gives you money or other things, collect and votes for merit”.

