APC NEC: Presidency in dilemma over Ganduje’s successor

• Governors divided over NWC • Senators Al-Makura, Dariye, Gemade are contenders • Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Yilwatda, may join race • Former Nasarawa governor may lose out to religious consideration

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (NEC), the presidency appears to be in a quandary over the likely successor to Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned from the position recently.

Multiple sources revealed to Sunday Tribune that the much touted anointed choice, Senator Tanko Al-Makura may lose out to religious consideration.

Checks revealed that the NEC may on Thursday only ratify Deputy National Chairman (North), Bukar Dalori’s appointment as national chairman in acting capacity while it shops for substantive chairman ahead of a special convention to be held in December.

While the new chairman will come from the North Central region that has been agitating that the zoning arrangement in the ruling party be respected, the choice of former Nasarawa State governor to pacify the estranged Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc has since suffered a setback.

Investigation within Buhari House, the party national secretariat revealed that certain stakeholders are impressing it on the presidency to seek for a Christian as a replacement in order to stave off the discontent that trailed the emergence of former Kano State governor, Ganduje.

Checks revealed that the presidency was accused of hoisting another Muslim, as national chairman, in August 2023, in spite of the public outcry that trailed its single faith ticket of Tinubu-Shettima in last general elections.

Apart from Senator Al-Makura, other aspirants from same North Central region include, former Plateau State governor, Senator Joshua Dariye and former National Chairman of the erstwhile ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Barnabas Gemade.

Gemade from Benue State was sighted by Sunday Tribune reporter at the party national secretariat last week, where he met with some stakeholders.

A party source, however, told Sunday Tribune that Dariye’s conviction for alleged financial sleaze, although now given a clean bill of health could count against his choice.

“His conviction for corruption is a big minus for him. I don’t think Mr. President would settle for Joshua Dariye. Even Ganduje’s appointment was a big error, considering the alleged bribery scandal. The national chairman of APC is the face of the party. He must be seen to be above board, someone without blemish,” the source said.

It could not be confirmed if Senator Al-Makura has given up on his aspiration for the exalted seat.

Another party source told Sunday Tribune in confidence that sitting Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, is being persuaded to throw his hat into the ring by some governors. The minister is from Plateau State, same North Central zone as the other contenders.

The source further revealed that the governors are divided on the agenda to push at the NEC meeting.

“Some want the present National Working Committee to be dissolved for the party to start on a clean slate as those in the saddle now are as guilty as Ganduje for some of the ‘sins’ he was alleged to have committed before he was sacked. Some are also not comfortable that certain individuals donated as national officers by their predecessors under Muhammadu Buhari administration are still in the saddle. They want their own loyalists to be in charge. There are also those who think that Dalori should continue in acting capacity for new set of national officers to emerge in December,” the source said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Makinde, wife installed as Aare Omoluabi, Yeye Aare Omoluabi of Akure Kingdom

Speaking with Sunday Tribune in a telephone interview, a member of the APC North Central Stakeholders Forum, Dominic Alancha, said the region has no consensus candidate for the exalted seat of national chairman.

While he confirmed that feelers from the presidency point to the North Central to produce Ganduje’s successor, he maintained that the decision on the direction of Thursday NEC meeting rests with President Tinubu.

He said: “The NEC meeting will determine a lot of things. As we speak, the North Central hasn’t met to take a position. Nasarawa State governor is the chairman but they haven’t met. Everything is at the discretion of Mr. President, whether there will be a caretaker committee or a new substantive national chairman.”

Amidst the confusion, certain chieftains of the defunct CPC power bloc have, however, continued to agitate for emergence of someone from the CPC power bloc as replacement for Ganduje.

Former presidential adviser, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, in a statement last week, argued that it was the turn of the CPC to produce the APC national chairman among the legacy parties that formed the erstwhile main opposition party in 2013.

In his statement entitled, “A Call for Equitable Leadership in the APC: Why the CPC Bloc Deserves Its Turn,” he recalled that virtually all the legacy parties had produced national chairman of the party, except the CPC.

“Since its formation in 2013, the APC has produced six national chairmen: Chief Bisi Akande (ACN bloc), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun (ACN bloc), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (ACN bloc), Mai Mala Buni (ANPP bloc), Senator Abdullahi Adamu (New PDP bloc) and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (New PDP bloc).

“The CPC and APGA blocs, despite their foundational roles, have yet to produce a national chairman. This omission has contributed to quiet discontent and subtle marginalisation within these blocs.

“With the recent resignation of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje on 27 June 2025, the party stands at a critical crossroads. To preserve internal harmony, rebuild trust, and strengthen unity, it is time for the APC to reflect deeply and act wisely. The party must embrace equitable representation and consider the CPC bloc for the next substantive national chairman.

“Doing so would not only restore faith in the APC’s founding ideals but also reinforce its commitment to fairness and national cohesion.

“I make this suggestion without fear of contradiction or recrimination: that the next national chairman of the APC be drawn from the CPC bloc.”