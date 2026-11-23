The State Government has declared an immediate curfew in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State following a violent clash between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Uduere community on Monday.

At least four persons were feared dead in the clash.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Eze Emu, the curfew will run from 6 pm to 6 am daily, starting from today, until further notice. He added that the measure was to “bring the situation under control”.

The statement advised residents of the local government area to adhere strictly to the directive.

Meanwhile, the state police command has commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the command urged residents of Ughelli North Local Government Area to comply strictly with the curfew imposed by the Delta State Government, restricting movement between 1800 hours and 0600 hours until further notice.

Edafe advised residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel in the interest of public safety.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Samuel E. Erale, has directed intensified security operations in the affected area to prevent further violence and maintain law and order.

“The CP has ordered a full-scale investigation and assures residents of the state that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status. He also urges members of the public to provide credible information to assist ongoing investigations.

“CP Erale assures residents of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring a peaceful environment for lawful political activities.

“The CP warns political actors and their supporters against thuggery, intimidation and the unlawful use of firearms, stressing that political differences must never be allowed to degenerate into violence or loss of lives.”