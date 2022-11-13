APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, tasks Nasarawa youths on victory at polls

National Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel, has urged youths of Nasarawa State to make good the claim that the state is home of the ruling party by mobilizing friends and families, particularly at the grassroots, to deliver a comprehensive victory to APC, come 2023 General Elections.

This was just as Israel reiterated the commitment of the youth within the fold to ensuring that APC claimed the lion’s share of the youth votes which would determine the outcome of the election, saying that they would knock on every door, explore every approach, and do everything to propagate the ideals of APC and “the vision of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so Nigerians can back his emergence as the next president.”

The APC youth leader made the call at the weekend as he opened the Nasarawa leg of his nationwide tour with a visit to the private residence of the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who was a two-term governor of the state.

He arrived in the state to continue his nationwide mobilization tour, after urging serious commitment to climate financing at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egpyt.

Israel briefed the APC National Chairman, Adamu, on the nationwide tour which had seen him engage young voters in over 10 states, including Bauchi, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Plateau, and Enugu, even as he also presented a photo album showcasing the success of the youth wing in organizing a first-ever progressive youth summit which had in attendance prominent leaders of the party and outstanding youth figures in politics and the private sector.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Mr Chairman, I want to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that the APC claims the lion’s share of the youth votes which will determine the outcome of the election. We are not relenting. We will knock on every door, explore every approach, and do everything we can to propagate the ideals of our party and the vision of our candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu so Nigerians can back his emergence as the next president.

“From the Progressive Youth Summit which was attended by over 5000 youths alongside governors, ministers, and other leaders of our party, to this nationwide mobilization tour during which I am jolting the youth base of our party into action by impressing on our grassroots mobilizers their critical importance to our victory next year, the youth wing of the party is both ready and able to meet and exceed your expectations of us,” the party chieftain assured.





Israel thanked the APC National Chairman for his support and leadership, without which the initiatives embarked on by the youth wing would not have been possible.

The party boss, Sen. Adamu, in his response, praised Israel for his dynamic leadership and total dedication to the victory of the party, stressing that young people had a special responsibility in bringing about a prosperous and secure Nigeria through support for the APC, among other means.

Meanwhile, Isreal also met with several youth grassroots groups in Keffi and Kokona LGAs before proceeding to Lafia.

He urged some of the groups, including the Jagaban Mandate Group, APC Youth Canvassers for Good Governance, and others, to take seriously their task of mobilization, noting that their success would determine the party’s fate in 2023.

“We have a responsibility to our party, candidates, and to the nation. There is no doubt that of all the candidates who have put themselves forward for the presidency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents the best opportunity for young people to acquire lasting empowerment and occupy even more seats at the table where the future of the nation is decided,” he said.

He later paid homage to the Emir of Lafia, HRH Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed, whom he praised as “an inspirational figure and great patriot” for his contributions to the growth of the country’s judiciary before his elevation to the throne through which he continued to “offer impactful leadership and guidance, particularly to young people.”