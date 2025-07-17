APC national chairmanship: Tinubu, Akpabio urged to encourage Sani Musa on national service

A frontline political advocacy group under the aegis of the APC Youth Solidarity Network for Progressive Change has called on President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio to encourage Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to consider contesting for the position of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the party must be strategically prepared ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement signed by its National President, Gideon Oche, the group described Senator Musa as a bridge between generations, an institutional thinker, and a strategic leader whose emergence could help reposition the party for greater electoral competitiveness.

According to the statement, sustaining the APC’s leadership in Nigerian politics requires not just effective governance, but visionary internal leadership capable of building trust and unity across all levels of the party.

The group emphasized that the choice of National Chairman should be guided by merit, capacity to strengthen the party, and a clear grasp of Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

“We are making this patriotic appeal with a deep sense of urgency. Senator Sani Musa is not just a ranking senator; he is a dedicated party loyalist with institutional experience, principled values, and a strong sense of direction. He blends the aspirations of young Nigerians with the wisdom of seasoned statesmen,” Oche stated.

He noted that both President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio, as senior party leaders, have a unique opportunity to guide the party toward a transparent, forward-looking internal process that fosters cohesion and stability.

“2027 is closer than it appears. The next National Chairman will play a key role in setting the tone for the APC’s future—either strengthening its structure or weakening its unity. We believe Senator Sani Musa is well-positioned to renew confidence, foster inclusion, and provide credible leadership at the party’s core,” the statement added.

Highlighting Musa’s track record in the National Assembly, the group pointed to his leadership roles in critical committees on finance, electoral reform, and technology as evidence of his policy insight and pragmatic approach to governance.

Oche described Senator Musa as a seasoned public servant with a strong grounding in both governance and party affairs, capable of reenergizing the APC’s internal processes.

“At a time when political parties globally are being tested for relevance and adaptability, the APC must act with foresight. It must proactively adopt leadership that commands trust across demographics. Senator Musa exemplifies that thoughtful discipline, calm strength, and vision that the party requires,” he said.

The group emphasized that the selection of a new chairman should be based on merit and national interest, encouraging internal processes that reflect democratic values and strategic foresight.

“We must move beyond business-as-usual politics. The APC needs a chairman who is widely respected across Nigeria, accessible to party members, and able to build bridges across generations. We firmly believe Senator Musa fits this profile,” Oche stated.

The group concluded by reiterating its call on President Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio to “kindly but firmly” encourage Senator Sani Musa to heed the call to national service through the position of APC National Chairman.

“Posterity beckons. Senator Musa must be called upon to serve—not out of personal ambition, but in fulfillment of a duty to party and country,” the statement concluded.