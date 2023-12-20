The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has described the victory of the Chairman, Northern House of Representatives Caucus, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, at the Appeal Court as an affirmation of the people’s mandate.

Ganduje, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said the judgement confirmed that the good people of Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency overwhelmingly voted for him in the last election.

The APC National Chairman described Doguwa as an astute and grassroots politician who has paid his due over the years.

According to him, Doguwa is an asset to his constituency, Kano and Nigeria as a whole, noting that his legislative experience and mastery, stand him out among his peers.

“Doguwa is an asset that everyone wants to have around. We are glad and pleased by the Appeal Court judgment affirming his election. We wish him well and congratulate him. “

The former Governor of Kano commended the judiciary for the landmark judgment.

