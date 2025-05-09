APC national chairman assures smooth integration of defecting senators

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has assured Nigerians that the recent influx of defectors into the ruling party, including three sitting senators from Kebbi, will be smoothly managed in line with the party’s constitution and established mechanisms.

Speaking to journalists at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after leading the defecting lawmakers to meet with President Bola Tinubu on Friday, Ganduje said the APC remains a disciplined and structured party capable of absorbing new members without disruption.

“Our constitution is very clear about this, and beyond that, we have the political dexterity to manage such affairs,” Ganduje said.

“So, I assure you there will be a smooth integration.”

The meeting followed the decision by Senators Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) – all elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – to decamp to the APC.

Ganduje revealed that the senators’ official defection would be announced on the floor of the Senate in the coming days.

“By Tuesday, you will see what will happen in the Red Chamber,” he said.

Describing the defections as strategic, Ganduje said they were the outcome of weeks of behind-the-scenes consultations and reflected growing confidence in the APC’s leadership under President Tinubu.

“This is part of President Tinubu’s vision that the APC must strengthen itself democratically to broaden our base – not just in numbers, but in quality and capacity,” he stated.

He added that President Tinubu had welcomed the senators’ decision and endorsed their inclusion into the party.

Addressing concerns that the surge in defections could tilt Nigeria toward a one-party system, Ganduje dismissed the fears as unfounded.

“A one-party state is not imposed; it emerges when people freely choose where they believe governance works best. If other parties see the positive impact of APC leadership and choose to join us, that is democracy at work,” he said.

Drawing from global examples, Ganduje noted: “China is one of the strongest economies and is a one-party system. We are not advocating for that here, but if Nigerians, through their choices, move in that direction, we cannot quarrel with it.”

He also critiqued Nigeria’s fragmented political landscape, suggesting that too many parties can impede effective governance. “Too many cooks spoil the soup; too many political parties spoil governance,” he said.

Ganduje reaffirmed APC’s commitment to democratic values, assuring that every new member would be accommodated within the party’s broad leadership framework.

The APC has recently recorded a steady stream of defections from opposition parties at both federal and state levels, further consolidating its grip on national politics as the Tinubu administration marks its second year in office.

