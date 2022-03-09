APC must be dislodged in Lagos ― Lagos PDP chairman

The newly elected State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Lagos, Hon. Phillip Olabode Aivoji has stated that it is time to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, calling on all members of the party to work assiduously and support him in the mission to dislodge APC in the 2023 general elections.

Aivoji told members of the PDP that in order to attain their joint mission, there must be an end to infighting, division, personal interests and unnecessary political bickering within the PDP so that people will trust the party with their votes and give them the mandate to govern Lagos.

The new chairman further told PDP members that it wouldn’t be an easy task or a tea party to dislodge the ruling APC from the government through the ballot box except members cooperate and makes selling the party to the electorates a continuous assignment.

“I wish to express my deep appreciation to all members of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State for electing me the chairman of our great party at the state congress which took place on the last Saturday and Sunday in February 2022.

“It is imperative for me to acknowledge with gratitude all our leaders and teeming members of our party who have contributed immensely to my emergence as the state chairman and the success of the congress generally.

“I am extremely grateful to all the PDP members representing Lagos State in the House of Representatives for their commitment, presence and support. More importantly, I express my gratitude to all those who contested with me for their peaceful conduct throughout the congress; I commend their patriotism and sportsmanship,” Aivoji stressed.

He added that the victory is for all “members and our great party. I seize this opportunity to call on everyone to let us work together for the success of our party at the 2023 general elections. I see my election as state chairman as a call to duty, an opportunity to reposition our party for the task ahead. I am fully conscious of my responsibility in our collective and unanimous demand for people-oriented government in our dear state.

“This can only be achieved with the support and cooperation of the entire members of our great party,” he solicited, appealing to the party’s teeming members to eschew bitterness and rancour.

“We must take steps to facilitate the attainment of good governance in Lagos State in 2023 by ensuring the victory of our party at the polls. To achieve this, we need unity, tolerance and mutual understanding. Be rest assured of my determination to do my best possible to justify the confidence reposed in me by all and sundry,” Aivoji urged.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE