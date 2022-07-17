APC mourns Kemi Nelson, says death a big blow

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, has expressed sadness over the sudden death of a chieftain of the party in Lagos State, Chief Kemi Nelson.

Chief Nelson died after a brief illness at the weekend. She was aged 66.

In a statement released to newsmen, the APC spokesman described Mrs Nelson’s death as a big loss to the APC family.

Ajaka said the deceased was a generous politician, loyal and dedicated to APC as a governing party.

The APC deputy publicity scribe who described Mrs Nelson’s death as a personal loss to him also paid condolences to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State APC family for the loss.

“Chief Nelson stood for unity and was in forefront of championing campaigns that favoured the lives of APC members and the masses. She never gave up on any responsibility. Her contributions to the successes of APC in Lagos State and Nigeria is beyond measure.”

Ajaka said APC has lost an experienced politician, who as far back as 1992 contested the senatorial election in the Lagos West district.

“In 1999, she joined Alliance for Democracy (AD) and from 1999 to 2003, she served as the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during the tenure of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and has served as the Women Leader of Lagos State Chapter of APC and was later made the South West Women Leader of APC.

“She was the only female serving member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The APC chieftain said Chief Nelson was a remarkable woman that devoted her life to women’s grassroot mobilisation, protecting the cause of women, and encouraging women’s active participation in politics and setting of goals.”

“Mrs Kemi Nelson was a tireless advocate of women and youth emancipation. She stood for all those in the world of politics who are unable to realize their potential.





“In all situations, whether on the public stage or away from the cameras, she had a passion for justice, and her deep desire for a better, fairer world for women in politics shone through, and by her attitude.

“She has proven it beyond doubt that women could play a great role in governance and can make a difference.

“Her tireless efforts earned her the APC Women Leader position, not just in Lagos state but the entire South-West. By that, the respect of thousands of women politicians across the states who were inspired by her commitment to party politics, democracy, women’s empowerment and eradication of poverty among women defined her person.”

While praying to Almighty Allah for the repose of late Kemi Nelson, Ajaka said: “Her legacy will stand as an example to all of us to persist in our pursuit of progress because Mrs Nelson was a woman worthy of emulation.

The statement urged Mrs Nelson’s immediate and the entire APC family to be comforted in the fact that the departed soul lived a worthy life.

Shettima: Muslim-Christian Ticket Should Have Been Considered By APC, Tinubu — Afenifere

APC mourns Kemi Nelson, says death a big blow

FRSC Requires You To Have A Razor Blade In Your Vehicle. Here’s Why

APC mourns Kemi Nelson, says death a big blow