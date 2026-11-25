The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stepped up its grassroots mobilisation campaign strategy in order to secure at least 85 per cent of votes in the six South-West states in 2027.

The party has mandated all its members to commence a door-to-door campaign from the ward to the state levels.

To this end, the leadership in Ogbomoso zone met with over 8,000 members of the party to drum up support for all the candidates of the party from the state to the national levels.

The meeting was attended by chieftains of the party, including Senator Ayo Adeseun, and the former Chief Press Secretary to the late former governor of Oyo State, Chief Abiola Ajimobi, among others.

Speaking at the event, the former senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Adeseun, expressed confidence that the massive turnout recorded at short notice signalled an imminent victory for the APC from the presidency down to the State House of Assembly.

Adeseun, who acknowledged the prevailing economic situation in the country, insisted that the challenges were the product of decades of past neglect, adding that President Tinubu was currently executing a deliberate rescue mission that was already attracting foreign investors into Nigeria.

He stressed that maximising votes in the South-West was imperative to offset any potential shortfalls from other geopolitical zones and secure a second term for the president.

“We are not in any doubt at all that our party will win in this area. But what we are looking for is to maximize the vote turnout. Especially in Ogbomoso and throughout the Southwest, we are looking out for 80, 85 percent return, vote-wise. If we do that, we can use the excess votes to balance up whatever shortcomings happen to come from some other parts of the country.

“Asiwaju has spent over three years and there’s a balance of four years plus. If we fail to get him into that office again, we would have shortened ourselves. If Asiwaju fails to win this election, the Yorubas will not get the opportunity again for another 20, 24 years. We cannot afford to waste those years.”

Turning to Oyo State politics, the former lawmaker said reclaiming the Agodi Government House through the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, was critical to rescuing the local government system from alleged financial strangulation by the state administration.

According to him, monthly federal allocations meant for grassroots development were being withheld in Ibadan, citing Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area, which he said receives about N600 million monthly, as an example of councils deprived of funds to cater to residents.

“Our governorship candidate, Senator Alli, has promised that just like Asiwaju did when he became President, he too on day one would pronounce local government autonomy as effective the very first day he is sworn in as Governor of Oyo State. That way, we’ll be able to bring succor to the multitude of our people,”

Adeseun stated, while commending Tunji as a dedicated and hardworking party stalwart set for higher political responsibilities.

Earlier in his remarks, the convener, Mr Bolaji Tunji, explained that although he was not contesting for any elective office, he organised the empowerment programme to give constituents an immediate sense of belonging and to demonstrate that politics should yield tangible dividends before and after elections.

“Not because I’m contesting, but basically to let our people feel that there’s a government that thinks about them, that believes in them, and believes that they are very useful members of the society.

“Most politicians, when they talk to them, rely on them for electoral votes, and most times when they are elected, they do not come back. Even before the votes, let’s do something for them,” Tunji said.

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He noted that the distribution of food items, cash and public address systems across the 10 wards was designed to energise party structures to campaign vigorously for President Tinubu, Senator Alli, and all APC senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates, pledging that the outreach would be sustained continuously beyond the polls.