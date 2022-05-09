APC misrule caused disunity in Nigeria ― Atiku

Former Vice President and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has laid the disunity among Nigerians at the doorsteps of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Atiku who stated this during his visit to Akure, Ondo State capital, said Nigeria has never been this disunited since its creation, saying the disunity was because the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has been unfair to all parts of the country.

According to him, the disunity among the diverse elements of the country is unprecedented, stressing that until the country is united all the challenges confronting the country will remain unsolved.

Atiku who promised to unite Nigeria if elected as the president of the country, by giving every part a sense of belonging, tackling insecurity and implementing economic development blueprint towards transforming the country.

He also emphasised the need for the country to embrace restructuring and the need for devolution of powers from the states and local government areas.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He noted that the country had been dragged backwards, saying all sectors had been destroyed by the present administration and said the nation needs an experienced and nationally acceptable candidate like him to turn around the bad state of the nation.

He said: “The APC government has caused disunity I have never seen in my life in this country. If I’m elected I will reunite every part of the country.”

The PDP presidential aspirant said he will give priority to the unity of the Nigerian people, insecurity, economy, education and restructuring if elected as the nation’s president.

“I believe in a small Federal Government, the power should be devolved to the states.

“We must vote for a person with national acceptability and experience.

“Atiku Abubakar is a household name in this country, we deserve the best for this country,” Atiku said.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

APC misrule caused disunity in Nigeria ― Atiku

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

APC misrule caused disunity in Nigeria ― Atiku