APC membership revalidation exercise not illegal, RMAFC chairman replies Oshiomhole

Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, has maintained that the ongoing All Progressive Congress (APC) membership revalidation exercise, is not Illegal as claimed by the former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to him, the exercise remains the best decision of the Independent National Executive Council (NEC).

He also noted that the exercise will bind the part members together in unity and oneness.

Mbam disclosed this on Friday while revalidating his membership in his country home, Agbaja Central School Polling units 018 in Ngbo Agbaja ward, Ebonyi Local government Area of Ebonyi State.

In his words “The ongoing membership revalidation in our party is not illegal, it is the decision of NEC and that is the highest body of the party and as such, it is binding on all members of the party. So, I am not part of those that say the revalidation exercise is illegal and that is why I came to revalidate my membership of the party. If it is illegal, I wouldn’t have done this.

“We are on the political season and in APC as a family, we have freedom of speech. So, Oshiomole is entitled to his own view but his view is not the view of our great party and it is in any way confirming the illegality he is talking about.”

Mbam however, calls on Ebonyians to join APC by participating in the revalidation exercise. According to him, it is only what guarantees their full members.

“I appeal to my people to join the APC. We need to be at the centre, we don’t need to be complaining. We need to be on the stable and that is why I am appealing to all Ebonyians to register and be part of the progress we are making.

“This exercise is going on smoothly and the officials are working very well. The significance of this exercise is that we want to know the card-carrying members of APC and it is when you register that you will participate in other areas of the political process. You cannot be part of the political process if you are not a member of the party,” he opined.

