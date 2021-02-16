APC membership registration will bring more women into politics ― Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dr Temitayo Oderinde, has said that the ongoing membership registration/revalidation exercise will afford the party an opportunity to incorporate more women into politics.

Oderinde, who is the state coordinator for Progressive Young Women, noted that the exercise was designed as simple as possible to ensure that more women are registered with the party.

Oderinde who stated this in a chat with Nigerian Tribune on Monday said the exercise will afford the party an opportunity to have a baseline for future actions and serve as an enhancement for strategic planning in all the geopolitical zones.

She said: “As Progressive Young Women in all the states of federation, we have designed various public awareness strategies using various media platforms to educate women on the importance of taking advantage of the ongoing exercise.

“Since women make up about 49% of the total population in Nigeria, it is absolutely imperative that we bring, on board, more women who are able to actively participate in policy and decision-making process.”

She added that the only way women can be brought into power is by joining the fold of a party such as APC that runs a wide and inclusive platform for women.

“Enlightening the women that without having the party registration cards, you won’t even be able to partake in the primary election which eventually produces the quality of candidates for the general elections.

“All these awareness programmes are what the party is putting up through the Progressive Young Women to avail the Nigerian women of the opportunity embedded in the ongoing registration and that is why they must be part of it.

“The simplicity, accessibility, affordability and inclusiveness of the registration process make it a unique and different strategy entirely and purposely positioned to bring more women on board,” she added.

