APC membership registration: Oyetola solicits for mass participation from party members

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iragbiji, his country home with an appeal to all members of the party in the state to troop out in hundreds for mass participation in the exercise.

The governor called on party members and loyalists across the nation, particularly in the southwest to ensure full participation in the registration exercise, which he described as the only sacrosanct way of being bonafide card-carrying members of the ruling party.

He stressed that the registration exercise became necessary as it would afford the leadership of the party the opportunity to update the membership register of the party by accommodating new members while also enabling existing members to revalidate their membership.

According to him, “the exercise would further help to expand the membership base of the party which was in tandem with the reform that National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary/Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) put in place”. 7

Oyetola, who is a member of the APC National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary/Convention Planning Committee, reaffirmed government’s commitment to providing adequate security before, during and after the registration exercise.

“As you all aware, this is a nationwide exercise holding simultaneously in no fewer than 119,973 polling units and 57,000 voting points across the country, in line with the directive by the national leadership of our party.

“This exercise affords us the opportunity to update the membership register of the party by accommodating new members, while also enabling existing members to revalidate their membership.

“As a member, I am proud to say that APC, which started as an opposition party upon its establishment in 2013, is today not only the country’s ruling party but also the largest party in the West Africa sub-region. It is no doubt a party to belong to.

“This exercise was borne out of the identified need to expand the membership base of the party and in tandem with a reform that CECPC under the able leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state desired for the party.

“Adequate training has been given to the personnel who will be in charge of registration update and revalidation for a duration of two weeks beginning from today.

“I call on the good people of Osun to seize the opportunity of becoming card-carrying members of our great party. I urge state, local government and ward leaders of the party to take all the necessary steps in ensuring a smooth and transparent registration exercise,” he concluded.

