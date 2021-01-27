APC membership registration: Don’t allow yourself to be used to sabotage process, Niger gov warns

Niger State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national membership revalidation and registration exercise, Abubakar Bello has cautioned chieftains of the party saddled with the process not to allow themselves to be used to sabotage it.

He gave the warning on Wednesday during the inauguration of State registration committees.

Governor Bello who restated his Committee determination to ensure that no one was excluded from the process, further maintained that the objective of the exercise was to expand the APC membership base across the country.

He said:” “We should also note that commandeering or theft or hijacking registration materials will not be tolerated you should also note that domination of registration process by an individual or group will also not be accepted the whole intention of this exercise is to expand our membership base for we believe that when this is done we believe that it will increase our chances in the next coming election.

“We have very few members who have left the party and we have many who have joined the party and we believe they should be given the opportunity to register as members of our great party, the APC.

“We will ensure that no one is left behind. We should know that theft or hijack of registration materials will not be tolerated. We should note that the domination of the registration process by individuals or groups will not be tolerated.

“I appeal to the Chairmen and Secretaries of this committee to ensure that they stand their grounds and ensure that the job is done at the end of the day.”

In a separate session with newsmen, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the APC registration exercise would again prove his state as the largest democracy in Nigeria.

He said; “People are eager to go for this registration because so many new entrants are in the party now but without registration. Also, few ones that had left, their names have not been deleted and there are many young men whose number has reached for them to be registered and they will be registered. So, I believe we are going to have a very effective and efficient registration process and we will end up with a very high number of members that will be registered.”

