APC members defect to PDP in Sokoto

No fewer than 1,868 businessmen from 10 business communities in Sokoto, on Wednesday, decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decampees cited the good leadership style of the State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as one of their reasons to join PDP.

Speaking, on behalf of the decampees, the chairman of Furniture Makers Association, Alhaji Lawali Aminu Lalala, said they were convinced with the good leadership style of the PDP government in Sokoto State and they were happy to partner with the Sokoto State Government in moving the state forward.

He also explained that the APC government that they voted for had failed Nigerians in almost all sectors.

They promised their total loyalty and support to the PDP and promised to cast their votes for the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

A statement signed by the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Hassan Sahabi Sayinnawal, said while receiving the decampees, the Sokoto State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo, who was represented by the PDP Zonal chairman Sokoto Central Alhaji Muhammadu Dangoggo, assured them that, they were now full members of the PDP and they are equal with all the other old members.

The statement further said the Chairman promised to carry them along and called on them to use their wealth of experience in politics and business activities to ensure the success of the PDP candidates during the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, the Sokoto State PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, welcome them and assured them of equal treatment with the old PDP members.

Mallam Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma promised to carry them along during and after the campaign.

He called on them to work hard in ensuring the success of all PDP candidates.

