The All Progressives Congress has confirmed the death of its women leader, Princess Adebowale Adenike Atoyebi.

The deceased died in the early hours of Thursday, few years after the death of her father, the late Alamodu of Ago-Amodu, Oba Lawal Oyetola Adebowale.

Atoyebi until her death was the Women leader in Oyo North Senatorial District.

Confirming her death in a statement, a member of National Assembly representing Oyo South Senatorial District Sharafadeen Alli described her death as a great loss to the family and the party.

The deceased died in the wee hours of Thursday, few years after the death of her father, the late Alamodu of Ago-Amodu, Oba Lawal Oyetola Adebowale.

Alli described the deceased as a dedicated and selfless leader who worked tirelessly towards the development of Oyo State as well as Nigeria.

“It is with heavy hearts that we receive the news of the passing of Princess Adebowale Adenike Atoyebi, the APC Women Leader in Oyo North Senatorial District.

“Her demise is a great loss to our party and to the Nigerian political landscape,” he said.

He said that the late Atoyebi was a trailblazer for women in politics, a champion of the marginalised and beacon of hope for the people of Oyo North.

The lawmaker said that the late Atoyebi’s legacy as a passionate and committed leader would live on, adding she will always be remembered for her unwavering commitment to their party.

“As we mourn her passing, we take solace in the fact that she lived a life of service to humanity and made significant contributions to the growth and development of her community,” he said.





Alli extended his deepest condolences to the late Atoyebi’s family, friends, colleagues and the entire APC family in Oyo.

He prayed that God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant the deceased eternal rest in His bosom.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE