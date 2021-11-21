APC loses chieftain, Senator Gbenga Aluko from Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Gbenga Aluko, is dead,

The Ode Ekiti born politician was said to have died on Friday night after he reportedly collapsed in his office in Abuja and was immediately rushed to the hospital in Asokoro where he was pronounced dead.

An aide to the former lawmaker confirmed to the Tribune Online that Senator Aluko, who was the Deputy Senate Whip between 1999 and 2003, was not sick nor did he exhibit any symptoms of sickness.

Another source disclosed that the late politician mighty have died of a heart attack.

He was the son of the late foremost economist, Professor Sam Aluko.

Aluko in 2018 contested the governorship ticket on the platform of the APC in Ekiti State.

He was a member of the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Aged 58, he was survived by a wife and seven children.

