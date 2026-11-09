APC legacy assembly commends Tinubu for purposeful leadership

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Assembly has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and governance, saying he deserves re-election to complete the transformation his administration began.

In a statement signed by the Convener of the APC Legacy Assembly, Dr Festus Fuanter, the group assured the President of its commitment to the party and determination to mobilize support for its candidates at all levels.

It pledged to contribute to the party’s electoral success through lawful mobilisation, constructive engagement, grassroots participation, and the promotion of party unity.

“Our support for your leadership reflects our belief in your vision and our determination to work toward its continued realization,” the group said.

According to the group, President Tinubu’s planned visit to Plateau State for the APC presidential rally on Saturday, November 14, at Zaria Road Stadium would provide an opportunity to strengthen support for his administration and demonstrate his commitment to the state.

“Your presence will provide an opportunity to reaffirm our collective resolve and commitment to continue supporting your National Development Policies, democratic consolidation, peace, security, and your administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As you embark on your engagements in Plateau State, Your Excellency, we hope that your visit will yield positive results for our people, strengthen the foundations of peace and security, and open up new opportunities for investment, employment, and development.

“We also look forward to increased collaboration between the Federal Government and Plateau State in addressing our communities’ aspirations and challenges,” the group said.

It assured the President of its continued solidarity, support and loyalty, adding that it would collaborate with him to strengthen the APC and work towards a more prosperous Nigeria.

“May your visit be peaceful, productive, and memorable, and may the Almighty God give you wisdom, strength, and good health as you continue to lead our great country,” the group prayed.