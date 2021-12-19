APC leaders celebrating Buhari son’s turbaning amid killings provocative ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, condemned what it termed the indefensible insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the escalated killings in Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau states and other parts of the country by terrorists.

The main opposition party maintained in a statement Sunday that the party chieftains’ celebration of the turbaning of Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari’s son as district head of Daura, Katsina State at the weekend despite the escalated killings in the country, is provocative, vexatious and heartless.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the turbaning ceremony leading other government and party chieftains including the governors of Katsina, Bello Masari and Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje; the Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and members of the Federal Executive Council including Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, Science & Technology Minister; Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister; Clem Agba, Budget & National Planning Minister of State and the Presidential Adviser on Politics, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, also graced the occasion.

Signed by Hon Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary, the PDP statement said that the manifest numbness of the APC leaders to bloodletting as well as the failure of the APC, as a party, to proffer any tangible solution or forcefully take its government to task on security, validate apprehensions on APC’s reported complicity in the worsened insecurity in our nation in the last six years.

It added: “Is it not unpardonable that while the APC had failed to show empathy on the gruesome murder of scores of travellers who were burnt alive in Sokoto state, the massacre of over 15 worshippers in Niger state, other compatriots felled in Kaduna, Katsina and other parts of the country in the last few days, its leaders and officials in government had the time to attend the turbaning ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son in the same troubled Katsina State?

“Is it also not provocative, vexatious and indeed the height of heartlessness that APC and its leaders’ party while Nigeria burns?

“Such callous assault on the sensibility of Nigerians which amounts to dancing on the graves of the victims of the attacks further exposes the APC as a party that is completely unfeeling to killings, attaches no value to lives and has no commitment towards the fight against terrorism in our country.”

While noting that it stands in solidarity with Nigerians, the PDP called on the ruling party to come clean on its alleged connection to killings, the benefit it allegedly derives from violence and bloodletting and why it allegedly attaches no value to human lives.

The statement added: “Nigerians can recall that despite demands by the PDP, the APC and its leaders have failed to account for the ‘political mercenaries’ they reportedly imported from neighbouring countries as thugs, gangsters and hoodlums to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 elections. The APC has also not explained the continued presence of a self-confessed terrorism apologist in its government.

“The least Nigerians expect of the APC is to forcefully give its government a marching order to develop a wholesome strategy to proactively tackle insecurity, including targeting the source of funds to terrorists, many of which were revealed by a foreign government, yet the APC government refused to take action.

“Unfortunately, the APC as a party of selfish and bloodthirsty “political bandits” does not have the commitment, readiness or capacity to do so.”

Furthermore, the PDP charged President Buhari to demonstrate leadership and empathy by personally visiting the troubled states in line with his campaign promise to lead the fight against terrorism from the front instead of always pushing his responsibilities to others.

The PDP again commiserated with victims of the horrific attacks, saying: “We also urge Nigerians not to resign to despondency but continue to support one another and remain focused as we scale up our collective efforts to rescue and rebuild our nation from misrule.”

Speaking earlier in Abuja to PDP correspondents on the insecurity ravaging parts of the country, PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, lamented that the country seems to be in a war situation under the administration of a retired general.

While noting as unfortunate the intractable banditry, killings and kidnappings ravaging the country, that he said President Buhari seems helpless about, the former Senate President said that the opposition party had provided security for the citizens when it was in power and called on the electorate to rally round the party in 2023 so as to save the country from further security threats.

The Second Republic Senate President said that the level of insecurity in the country under the watch of a retired general is threatening the foundation and unity of the country.

The party boss stated: “We are virtually in a war situation in Nigeria today. We are fighting bandits. We are fighting kidnappers, we are fighting all sorts of bandits and extremists who are killing raping our mothers and daughters.

“None of you can sleep with your eye open or closed because you are always wondering whether you are going to make it to the next day. You have to keep on highlighting these problems because the government has the fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“We have a retired General as President and we thought these things will improve. We don’t need to talk as a political party or as an opposition, but you know exactly what is happening in our country is threatening even the very unity and existence of our country. I think you need accurate reporting of the events, which are not very glorious.”

The chairman said that the party will continue to partner with the media to educate the electorate and the international community on the ills of the present administration.

He added: “What we’ve fought against all along in this country is we don’t want any institutionalized dictatorship. We want a country where people should be free to express their views, go about their business. And I believe the Nigeria media from history right from the time of independence has played a very very glorious roll. They fought for independence. They sustained that fight, even during the military takeover, some have lost their lives.

“If you remember the Dele Giwas. They lost their lives to what they believed in for the love of the profession. I call on you to be courageous to follow in the footsteps of your forefathers in the profession. You will definitely make sacrifices.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.