APC Kaduna endorses Tinubu, Uba Sani, Abbas for second term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kaduna North Senatorial District, also known as Zone 1, held a stakeholder meeting in Zaria on Saturday, endorsing President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for a second term.

The meeting brought together stakeholders, including the former Governor, current and former Ministers, members of the National and State Houses of Assembly, Ambassadors, Commissioners, heads of federal and state government departments and agencies, and party leaders.

They convened at the auditorium of the Federal University of Education in Zaria for this important gathering.

During the meeting, stakeholders took turns discussing the achievements of the APC-led administrations at both the federal and state levels, as well as the significant accomplishments of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. Party members were strongly urged to uphold the unity of the APC to ensure greater success in the 2027 general elections.

The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal Abbas, emphasized the need for unity as a prerequisite for the APC to secure the desired victory. He stated that President Tinubu had demonstrated his commitment to the people of Kaduna State through various projects and support for Dr. Tajudeen Abbas’s emergence as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Minister added that the best way for the people of Kaduna, particularly those in Zone 1, to reciprocate the President’s support is to ensure that the APC wins all elective positions in the state, from the presidency to the state assembly seats, in the upcoming 2027 elections.

He highlighted that President Tinubu has recently re-awarded the Abuja-Kaduna road, which had been notorious for bandit activities, and directed that the project be completed within six months. Additionally, he informed the attendees that the President has also awarded the construction of the Zaria to Sokoto road, with a similar completion timeline.

Minister Balarabe Lawal Abbas cautioned the people of Zone 1 and Kaduna State to avoid a “blind horse,” a reference to the former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s new party, the SDP, whose logo features a horse.

In his address, Speaker Abbas revealed that over N50 billion has been allocated in the 2025 federal budget for projects in the eight local government areas of Kaduna State Zone 1. He also mentioned that a comparable amount has been earmarked for projects at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State University, and the College of Education in Gidan Waya, among others.

Additionally, the Speaker announced that farm inputs, equipment, and seedlings would soon be distributed to thousands of farmers across the eight local government areas within Zone 1. He also stated that stakeholders from the Zone will receive seats for the Hajj and pilgrimage to Jerusalem, allowing them to pray for Nigeria.

While thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for their strong support towards his emergence as the Speaker House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas said the best way to thank and reciprocate the President and Governor Sani’s good gestures, is to mobilize voters and ensure they get re-elected, adding that, it is only by ensuring their success that, his own good work can continue.

He however called for the sustenance of regular party meetings at the ward, local government and zonal level to discuss way forward, just as he charged all elected and appointed members of the party to use their positions to the benefit of all members, and not for their personal gains alone.

Earlier in his remarks, Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi said the opposition parties do not have the quality of leaders paraded by the APC, hence APC members must reject the antics of the oppositions who want them to believe that their leaders are not good enough.

Former Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero who advocated house to house campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections, said, Zone 1 is the nucleus of Kaduna politics, and the APC leaders and members must mobilize effectively to help President Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to retain their seats.

In his welcome address, Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State, Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Meyere said, Zone 1 is the most blessed among the three zones of the state, as its has many prominent party stalwarts like the Speaker and the Minister of Environment among several others.

He therefore called on members of the party from the zone to give unalloyed loyalty to the APC to ensure its success at the polls in the 2027 general elections.

The National Vice Chairman (North West) of the APC, Hon. Mohammed Datti Babawo who commended President Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani and Speaker Abbas whom he described as a silent achiever considering his numerous federal projects attracted to Kaduna State and North-West in general, recalled how the Speaker recently averted crisis in the composition of the North-West Development Commission.

He disclosed that, the APC at the national level will soon roll out electronic registration to ascertain the accurate data of its membership nationwide.

At the close of the meeting, motions were moved for the adoption and endorsement of President Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas as the sole candidates of the APC for their respective offices and the motions were unanimously adopted by the stakeholders in attendance.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE