APC Jigawa governorship aspirant insists on primary election

An All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Jigawa State, Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu, has insisted on the conduct of primary election to select the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Aliyu made the disclosure while declaring his intention to run for the office of governorship under the APC in Dutse the state capital.

He said, “I have no problem with consensus, as even in Islam said consensus is a better solution.”

He, therefore, called on the state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar to fear God and be a man of his words who at several times said he has no anointed candidate among nine of them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He pleaded with the governor to allow free and fair primaries, adding that it is the best process for keeping peace and unity among members of the party.

Aliyu insisted that justice and transparency must be exercised in the process of party candidate selection.

He said the party should do its best and avoid the imposition of candidates who according to him will not do well for the party.

“Though I’m not doubting Governor Badaru’s fairness and promises made in several party’s stakeholders and crocus meetings reaffirming that he doesn’t have any person in mind to support.

“I Hon. Farouk Adamu Aliyu a founding member of All Progressives Congress (APC) I find it expedient to make a formal declaration as a candidate seeking election during forthcoming party primary and the 2023 general elections.”

He then announced the agricultural sector as among his top priority if given the mandate and elected as Jigawa State governor.

“To this end if given the mandate, farming will be given due attention to make it profitable. We intend to provide many interventions which shall include the supply of subsidised fertiliser, improved seedlings, small pieces of machinery particularly due to the attention will be accorded to land preparation,” Aliyu said.