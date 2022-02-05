APC, its cohorts plot to foist Sanwo-Olu on us, says Lagos PDP

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it had uncovered plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its cohorts within the major opposition party in the state to foist Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the PDP governorship candidate come 2023 General Election.

PDP said this on Saturday in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Ademola Oyede, in reaction to the reply made by Lagos APC spokesperson, Mr. Seye Oladejo, to an interview by a PDP chieftain, Mr Taofik Gani, who is the immediate past spokesperson of the PDP in the state.

Gani had in the said interview urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to dump his party platform and join the PDP to enable him secure his second term ticket, but PDP quickly noted that Gani merely expressed a personal opinion and not that of the party.

The PDP boasted that it currently paraded young and vibrant aspirants whose popularities had consumed that of the incumbent and his godfather put together.

This was just as the PDP wondered what partnership existed between its former spokesperson who it said no longer speaks for the party, and the Lagos APC, reiterating that the major opposition platform in the state “is a structured political party and not a property of an individual like the Lagos APC.”

“We read with dismay a press statement credited to Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, wherein he reacted to an interview by former publicity secretary of PDP, Gani Taofik, calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to join the PDP.

“One would wonder what partnership exists between the Lagos APC and the former Publicity Secretary of the Lagos PDP, Mr. Gani Taofik, who no longer speaks for the party, as it has recently becomes a trend for Lagos APC to consider personal opinion of an individual to mean the position of the party.

“It’s important to reiterate here that PDP is a structured political party and not a property of an individual like the Lagos APC.

“We made bold to say that we have uncovered plans by the Lagos APC and their cohorts within the PDP to push their damaged governor who can’t even win a polling unit in the next election, thinking we are going to jump on him being a sitting governor.

“Currently, Lagos PDP parades young and vibrant aspirants whose popularities have consumed that of their push around governor and his godfather put together,” PDP stated.

PDP maintained that it was very sure in the know of all attempts by Lagos APC to keep distabilising the main opposition party in the state as usual, but quickly said the game was over this time.