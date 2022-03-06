APC is special multipurpose vehicle ― Ayu

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu has described the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a “special multipurpose vehicle” hurriedly put together to defraud Nigerians.

The National Chairman who spoke with newsmen through the Party’s Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Lokoja over the weekend stated that the performance of APC in the past six years has clearly revealed the party as a party that had nothing to offer Nigerian.

“The level of poverty unleashed on Nigerians in the past six years is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria and our people are tired and have unequivocally resolved to show them the way out in 2023.

According to him, “the result of the recent bye-election has clearly pointed to the fact that Nigerians have unanimously rejected APC and PDP us well-positioned to take over and restore decency back into governance in the country come 2023.”

“You can see for yourself the level of insecurities the country has been thrown into, PDP is coming in 2023 to right all the wrongs APC has thrown at us as a nation”.

Asked to comment on the question of rotation, he said that the party as a family has not decided to add that when the time comes there would be no controversy about which direction the party would toe.

However, in his reaction, the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Bello described PDP as an assemblage of ungodly people who deserved no response from any serious quarter.

According to him, “PDP had the opportunity for sixteen years to put things right but squandered and destroyed everything including themselves. What moral justification does the party has to talk about a party through which God has used President Muhamadu Buhari to reposition the country towards greatness.”

As said earlier, “PDP stands for destruction, and they lived up to the true meaning of their name by destroying everything including the lives of their unborn children,” he added.

