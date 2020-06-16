APC is Nigeria’s major problem ― PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been described as the nation’s major problem by the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP said the APC has proven to be nothing but a “despotic platform; a soulless mob and political virus” that has no interest in the wellbeing of Nigerians.

The party made the statement in reaction to the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole’s reaction to Rivers State governor, Nyensom Wike’s remark on the poor handling of the Edo State APC governorship election primary screening.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Tuesday said “PDP, however, notes that the outburst by the vindictive APC leadership, under Adams Oshiomhole, does not reflect the views and opinions of a majority of APC governors and democratically-minded leaders in the APC, who are completely averse to the unbridled impunity being exhibited by the national leadership of the party.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that such impunity, arrogance, egoism, recklessness and disdain for rules and order, which are symptomatic of crass incompetence and cluelessness, are at the root of the problems, which the APC, under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole, has brought upon our nation.

“It is on record that the contemporary political, security and economic situation in our country has never been as bad as being experienced under the current APC leadership, which has brought nothing but confusion, acrimony, failures and impunity, within the ruling party and its government, leading to the perilous situations in our nation today.

“Our party stressed that Governor Wike’s position reflects that of most APC members, particularly in Edo State. Sadly, the Oshiomhole-led leadership has become so irredeemable in its arrogance that it cannot realise that it is standing alone, particularly, on all issues related to the Edo State governorship election.

“Majority of Nigerians are aware how Governor Wike and other PDP leaders across the board, have been resisting the relentless ploy by the APC leadership to destroy our democracy, subjugate our citizens and appropriate their wishes and aspiration, especially during elections.

“It is therefore not surprising that the APC leadership, having been exposed, would resort to hauling of invectives and tirades on Governor Wike and other democratically minded Nigerians.

“Our party sternly cautions that it would not accept any such venting of frustration by the APC on any of our governors or members,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 573 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658…Read Full Story

Naira Marley Saga: FG Suspends ExecuJet Indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended flight operations of ExecuJet for flying a hip-hop artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a musical concert. The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced the suspension at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19…Read Full Story

UPDATE: APC Governors, NWC Meet With Gambari In Aso Rock •Obaseki not guaranteed victory as incumbent ― Oshiomhole

In an apparent bid to resolve the crisis arising in the run-up to the primaries in Edo and Ondo states, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met with the Chief of Staff…Read Full Story

Lagos Govt Condemns Opening Of Private Schools, Threatens Sanctions On Recalcitrant Schools

The Lagos Government, on Monday, condemned the intentional flouting of rules by some private school owners in the state that have opened their schools to students despite the government’s directives to close schools in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus…Read Full Story