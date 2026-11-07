APC is jittery, ruling that sacked Mark-led exco can’t stand —Osunbor, ADC National Legal Adviser

*Says order contradicted three Federal High Court judgments which recognised party leadership

Professor Oserheimen Osunbor is the National Legal Adviser of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under the David Mark-led National Working Committee. In this interview by MUIDEEN OLANIYI, the two-term Senator and Professor of Constitutional Law speaks on the verdict of the Federal High Court, which sacked the David Mark-led leadership and nullified the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and all primaries/congresses conducted by the leadership. Excerpts:

WE just have to go to the issue of the moment, which is the court judgement. What exactly did Justice Lifu order – did he sack only the Mark-led NWC, or did he expressly nullify Atiku’s candidacy and all primaries/congresses conducted by that leadership?

Well, what he decided first on the leadership was that the emergence of the David Mark-led NWC was in violation of the Electoral Act and the constitution of the party. And therefore, having declared his emergence as unconstitutional, everything that that leadership had done was also invalid. Every other thing that they had done, the emergence of the David Mark leadership, as he said, having emerged in violation of the constitution, was nullified, and all activities and actions taken by him were consequently nullified. And, of course, that includes the congresses, which also had been nullified by Justice Abdul-Malik’s judgement and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, but we have appealed it to the Supreme Court now, and also the primaries. Those are the main activities that the Mark-led National Working Committee has undertaken. So, in effect, everything. That is what Justice Lifu decided. As to whether he was right in so deciding is another issue. We don’t think that he was right in so deciding. Because there are other courts’ decisions. Before him, at least there were three decisions of federal high courts that had upheld the Mark leadership of the NWC. But this coming from Honourable Justice Lifu, in conflict with three other earlier decisions of the same federal high court, didn’t come as a surprise. I don’t think there are many Nigerians who were surprised that Lifu can come up with such a judgement, which flies in the face of three existing judgements, some of which were brought to his attention in the course of his hearing of the matter. He simply dismissed those and said he will proceed. He went ahead and delivered his judgement. Recall that in the case of National Forum of Former Legislators, he was told that there was a stay of proceedings ordered by the Court of Appeal, and that appeal was pending at the Court of Appeal. He said he was not going to obey that stay of execution, that he was going ahead to deliver his judgement; that nobody can stop him. So, if the Court of Appeal couldn’t stop Justice Lifu, is it his colleagues at the federal high courts that could stop him? You can see that this is very troubling. And as I’ve had occasion to say, many lawyers, judges, including the Supreme Court, have admonished judges to abstain from delivering conflicting judgements because it creates a lot of confusion which does not help in the administration of justice at all. Conflicting judgements created the confusion which General Sani Abacha latched upon to take over power in 1993. The reason he cited for seizing power was that there were conflicting judgements that had created confusion in the land, and that he didn’t want that confusion to persist. So, we are just hoping and praying that Justice Lifu’s judgement does not allow history to repeat itself. And Justice Lifu ought to be very careful that the implications of his judgement may go beyond what he is immediately seeing. They have far-reaching implications for our country, as indeed, conflicting judgements have had in the ugly history of Nigeria.

Do you consider the judgement a setback for the ADC or do you believe the party has sufficient legal grounds to overturn it at appeal?

For sufficient legal grounds, I just mentioned that this was illegal. Even those who are not lawyers would know, based on what I had said, that there are sufficient grounds to appeal this judgement, that it cannot stand, and it flies in the face of three Federal High Court judgments. One in Lafia Federal High Court, one at the FCT Federal High Court. During the local government council elections in February, INEC refused to upload some names of councillorship candidates that had been recommended by the national chairman, David Mark and the secretary. But the affected councillors went to court, and the court issued an order compelling INEC to upload their names, because their names had been validly sent to them by the national leadership of ADC. That is an existing judgement. INEC didn’t appeal the judgement. Justice Oman delivered that judgement. And then there was a judgement by Justice Liman that many people know about, because it involved a member of the House of Representatives whom you all saw in a video in which the chief of staff to Mr. President, Femi Gbajabiamila was telling him, ‘Remain in ADC. Scatter them, fight them in ADC. Just destroy ADC first. Don’t be in a hurry to come and join us in APC.’ So, he did that, and Justice Liman, in his judgement, said he lacked locus standi, and therefore it was an internal leadership matter, and dismissed his case, and upheld the legality and validity of the Mark leadership of ADC. We did due diligence because we anticipated that APC would come up with this kind of gimmick. We also ensured that everything that had to be done were done. Some sections of the constitution, old constitution of 2022 of ADC, were amended to permit this merger. And then all the existing members, they met. The legacy, the original ADC leadership under Chief Ralph Nwosu, met and collectively agreed. They took a decision collectively and agreed collectively that they would resign. And INEC was even at the meeting where they formally resigned and then reconstituted a new leadership in the caretaker committee, which is permissible under the constitution of the party. The party leadership can set up caretaker committee. So, it was that Ralph Nwosu-led leadership that constituted the David Mark Caretaker National Working Committee. So, that process couldn’t be faulted at all.

On whether it’s a setback, first, the ruling APC government intended it to be a setback. I believe they themselves know that all these cases they are sponsoring will not succeed, but they would discourage people from joining ADC. People will be demoralised. It will dampen the enthusiasm of people joining. And it will particularly dampen morale now that the presidential campaign has kick-started. They saw what happened in Sokoto. So, that made them to stampede…. The notice for the judgement was issued in the evening of the day before, after they saw what happened in Sokoto. So, you can put, you know, what is called circumstantial evidence.

It was definitely intended to deter us, but it has not deterred us, because we know that we stand on solid ground. We know that we have survived other intrigues thrown on our way, other acts of mischief, including the well-known status quo ante bellum, which was orchestrated as a basis for compelling INEC to remove our national chairman and secretary from the portal. That is well-known to all Nigerians now.

They failed in that, but they have not relented. They know that if any political party fields a strong candidate against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he will lose. So, it’s a matter of survival for APC and its presidential candidate. They are desperate to do whatever they can to create a setback for us and to demoralise our supporters. But Nigerians now know that we stand on a solid ground. They know that we have authority of Justice Liman’s judgement to do what we did. And these conflicting judgements, if they were not, they should have appealed that judgement. But it’s not for Justice Lifu now to sit on appeal, more or less, to nullify the judgement of Justice Liman. That is the effect. Liman has said Mark is valid and legal. Lifu is now saying, no, they are illegal. Don’t you see that that is sowing the seed of confusion and anarchy in the land? And if Justice Lifu can disobey the Court of Appeal, then they might as well disobey the admonitions of the Supreme Court over the years, particularly recent years, warning judges, don’t give conflicting judgements. You are aware that that has created a lot of problems in Nigeria. But Lifu will not hear that. If other judges hear it, it is not him. He will not obey that.

But again, as you said, we are confident that we are on the right path. And in the end, we will prevail. In the end, ADC will have to rescue this country, Nigeria, from the hands of those who appear not to be well, who are leading Nigerians by deception, who are impoverishing Nigeria on a daily basis, who care less about security, welfare of Nigerians and are more about income, borrowing, taking money, sharing the money between the federal government and the state governments and maybe the local government council. That is the only thing they know – widening the tax net. I’m sure you yourself may be experiencing taxes that you didn’t have to pay before. Even light bills, what I pay here now for light is almost four to five times what I used to pay before. And there are some taxes, tax laws that they have enacted that they will activate immediately, God forbid, they win the next election. So, all they are concerned about is widening the tax net, impoverishing Nigerians, reducing your purchasing power. I hope you have seen that video where the president said his goal is to reduce your purchasing power, thereby impoverishing more and more Nigerians. ADC will rescue Nigerians. ADC will restore Nigeria to the path of rectitude and good governance and institutionalise true democracy. Democracy is defined as government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

But now these people see democracy as they themselves deciding who wins election. They themselves manipulating the process so that the votes of the people don’t count. It is the way by which they manipulate the process that matters. It is how smart they are in manipulating the process. It is whoever is able to manipulate, outsmart the other using the institutions of government and the instruments of government out-manoeuvre and outsmart the other. He is the one that wins elections. In politics, all is fair. All kinds of manipulations can be permitted. The goal is to grab power.

Once you fight, you grab and snatch that power, you run away with it. It’s not about the welfare and security of the people. ADC will restore the real purpose of governance, which is the security and welfare of the people because these people in the past three and a half years have proved beyond doubt that their primary objective is taking money and sharing it to governors and the few privileged people enjoying prosperity at the expense of the larger Nigerian public; while they keep telling you, reform today, endure the reform, there will be prosperity tomorrow. But before our own eyes, we see them enjoying the prosperity while the rest of us are suffering impoverishment.

When will the ADC file its appeal and application for stay of execution? Will you also seek an order restraining INEC from acting on the Lifu judgment pending appeal?

Well, I saw a release said to have been issued by the chairman in charge of voter education and all that. I don’t know if it’s genuine. These days of social media, you can’t be sure. But I saw a statement credited to him that based on the Supreme Court judgement, our national chairman and secretary are on their portal and they will continue. Those are the people they will continue to deal with. So, if that is the case, if that statement is true and if that statement from INEC is correct, then it would be very reassuring that even INEC themselves know that this is what they need to do.

But in order not to leave anything to chance, the proper legal process now, the next step is to file for a stay of execution. We don’t want to hear that overnight INEC has been pressurised to change their position.

But if there is a process ongoing in the Court of Appeal, that will serve as a stay, and if anybody violates that, then of course there are legal remedies to correct that.

Given that the presidential election is scheduled for January 16, 2027 – barely 71 days away – do you have confidence the Court of Appeal can determine this before then? What if it doesn’t?

Well, I just told you what the current position of the law and the current position of INEC is now, which favours us. So, even if the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court doesn’t decide this before the election, it doesn’t affect our position. The only people who have to be worried and afraid that their game plan has not worked are those that are instigating these cases. They should be the ones to worry. It’s not us that should worry. If the statement credited to INEC is correct, and I think that would be a correct approach to this matter, that they continue to recognise David Mark, Aregbesola, and the rest of us in the National Working Committee unless and until the Supreme Court decides otherwise.

What is your message to ADC members and candidates who are now panicking about their tickets?

I was on Channels Television and Arise Television last night, and since then, I’ve been inundated by calls to say they are happy with the clarifications. Yes, they were demoralised, and that was the intention of those in court, to demoralise our people, to dampen their morale. But they have since seen through it that this is a mere gimmick to drag us back, and they are going on. In fact, as soon as the judgement was delivered, I called our people who were on their way from Sokoto to Kebbi, that they should go ahead. Yes, I advised them to go ahead with the campaign in Kebbi because we had the backing of Justice Liman’s judgement that we are the authentic leadership of the party, and Lifu has no authority to override the judgement of two other federal high court judges. There’s nothing like super judge of the Federal High Court. They are all equal. It doesn’t exercise supervisory or appellate authority over any other judge of the Federal High Court. So, I told them to go ahead, and they’ve gone ahead, and I’m sure by this morning, more and more people will hear our message that they shouldn’t allow themselves to be distracted. The ruling party is afraid. People know that they are afraid. They are jittery. That is why they are resorting to AI-generated registration, all those things, and all the other gimmicks.

We hear some of the things that they are planning. These people are not expecting to win an election on your vote and my vote, one by one vote. They are not relying on that. They are cooking up one method of manipulation or the other, and we are listening and hearing and taking note of what they are trying to do and also informing the international community, because one of the reasons I didn’t go to Sokoto on Wednesday was that the national chairman had already delegated me to represent him at a meeting with a United Nations delegation at the Inter-Party Advisory Council.

The United Nations team came, and we briefed them about the situation on ground, the state of preparedness for the election, and what the challenges, what our fears are. So, we already have registered our fears that we may be dealing with people who don’t want to conduct a democratic election, and that they should know now. We also had the delegation of ECOWAS about two weeks ago, and it was the same message. And the ECOWAS people said that the purpose of their mission was conflict-prevention. They want to ensure that they put everything in place to prevent conflict from arising, and I welcome that. It is better to prevent conflict than to manage conflict. It is better that the United Nations talks now, despite the limitations of non-interference in the internal affairs of states. It is better to pre-empt it now than to have the United Nations humanitarian cargo planes bringing relief materials into Nigeria and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Doctors Without Borders, coming in to help. We don’t want that. The help we want is to prevent crises from happening, because coming in after people have started dying, after crises have been ignited, and then you are bringing aid in cargo planes, UN-branded cargo planes for humanitarian assistance to Nigerians in conflict will be medicine after death.

This is the time to talk to people who want to plunge Nigeria into crises. This is the time to please, in the interest of humanity, allow the democratic process to run its course.

On the way forward, is there any room for political settlement or out-of-court resolution with Gombe and his group?

Do you think that Gombe looks like you? He has already been settled. He’s been settled, so, there’s nothing we can offer Gombe for political settlement. He’s been settled already. And at any rate, this is a man who had resigned. I’m sure you must have seen his resignation letter, and the way he spelled chair… you know, CHIAR. That is the way he spells ‘chair’. But even primary school children, every other person know chair is spelled CHAIR. Gombe, the resignation letter he signed, he spelled chair as CHIAR. But he said the letter was forged, and that his signature was forged. If the signature was forged, was your wrong spelling also forged? Who forged your wrong spelling? Because you are the only one who spells chairman in this whole world like that. But, you know, all these were brought to the attention of Justice Lifu, but he brushed them aside. This is because if you allege forgery, that your signature was forged, then you have to prove it. And then, even though it was originating summons, in originating summons you don’t call witnesses, but if you raise issues in your affidavit that calls for a challenge and proof, then you have to prove it. Originating summons, you know, usually is just by affidavit, but not where it now involves a conflict, your accusation against his accusation, you must prove it. And the judge didn’t even listen to us to say let him prove that the signature on that letter was forged.

Do you welcome the proposal for a forensic audit of voters’ register in view of concerns over AI-generated photos?

It’s a brilliant idea and what we’ve suggested to many of the people we’ve met, including ECOWAS, the United Nations and all the others, and to INEC themselves. Some of them have also made suggestions along these lines. We shouldn’t leave everything to INEC. There should be a body that will also intervene and collaborate with INEC, because INEC already has a credibility problem based on previous actions that they had taken, including this one. You know, there was one that they said the national chairman of INEC congratulated the APC when they won; that he congratulated Tinubu…. But they said they set up an independent body to investigate it and he was cleared. We don’t know who that independent body is, but if amongst political parties and civil society and even maybe a body like National Peace Forum, chaired by former head of state, His Excellency Abdulsalami Abubakar, people like Bishop Hassan Kukah, there should be another body that will be able to carry out these independent verifications. INEC has BVAS, they should be able to find out. Where are those BVAS? How do those BVAS work? Are there cloned BVAS waiting, being hidden, warehoused somewhere to ensure that the BVAS that are used are not dummy BVAS? That they can actually transmit results to the iReV? It shouldn’t be left to the INEC alone. A former minister is thinking along that line. There should be a group, an independent group that is able to assist INEC to make the process more credible. It is in the interest of INEC and the generality of Nigerians that the process is credible. So, any proposal, any suggestion that will make the process more credible, I welcome it. Your question was whether I welcome that suggestion. I welcome it, but it should go beyond just the voters’ register because the plans for manipulations they have go beyond the register of voters.