APC is full of bad politicians, few good ones, Bauchi gov declares

In his usual down to earth posture, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is filled with bad politicians with just a few good ones.

The Governor also lashed out at some politicians in the state who are inciting youths to perpetrate violence and attack Emirs, saying that instead of fostering unity and peace amongst the people, they are heating up the political atmosphere of the state.

A visibly enraged Bala Mohammed was on Sunday during the official presentation of N7 million take-off grant/cheques to selected facilities and schools by the House member representing Darazo/ Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, Mansur Manu Soro, held at Bauchi State University, Yuli campus.

The Governor said that, “among the good politicians are the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, his APC members who are in the majority and Mansur Manu Soro but working in synergy with us in spite of the political differences for the good of the state”

He added that, “Another good person in the APC is my brother, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, my leader, who is doing everything possible for the good of the state, he is doing very well, he is not selfish and I don’t have anything against him, he is my leader and I respect him because he has helped me in the past, and I have also assisted him, we have mutual respect for each other, you all saw what I did during the wedding of my daughter, (his daughter) in Azare recently. That is how we should coexist. We should not encourage rancour and acrimony”.

He however urged politicians in the stats to set aside party differences and work for the development of the state, stressing that his administration is ready to work with anyone in the state irrespective of party differences as long as the person has the interest of the state at heart.

The Governor said that, “Honourable Mansur Soro has done so much within a very short time, if all our representatives can be like him, I think the state government will have little to do. This lawmaker built four hospitals, four schools, carried out empowerment of women who are our mothers and youths. We are looking for people like Mansur Soro to take over from people like us”

According to him, “We want to create a movement in Bauchi state, a movement that is hinged on progress, development, impacting the well-being and the quality of lives of our people. We took over leadership with a very deplorable condition of service, especially in the public service, salaries were hardly paid, pensions were hardly paid, our primary schools were all blown off, our Primary Healthcare centres were bad, even our traditional institutions were left to wallow in want and poverty”

He alleged that, “Some people, especially in the APC, were accusing this gentleman that he is always coming to me, he has no choice if he is to perform. He asked for land and we gave it to him, he has called us here and we have come even though he is in the APC”.

The Governor added that, “When I came in as Governor, I bought brand new vehicles for all the House of Representatives members, that time, I had only one member in the House of Representatives. I did that to facilitate their oversight function in the national Assembly. But they have all turned against me for no just reason”.

“Some of them are holding on to the projects executed for the good of the people as if it is a family inheritance. We have the Police College, Navy College all wasting away. That is not a good representation of the state”, the Governor said.

“The project that he is executing in his constituency is from the budget, so representation can only be made positive if you know the people and you are in touch with the people at the grassroots, local and national level.I am challenging other members of the house of representatives in the state to do what Mansur Soro is doing, not people who will cause mayhem, instigate our youths and women and stone our royal fathers” he said.

